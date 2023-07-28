Photography

Barbiemania, rabbit rescue and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 28, 2023

Pilot whales gather off the Australian coast, golf fans clamor for a ball and wildfires continue to rage across Greece. See 13 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by The Washington Post Photo Editors.

Spyros Bakalis/AFP/Getty Images

July 22 | Los Angeles

Charlotte Coffin poses in the outfit she wore to see the movie “Barbie” at a theater.

Jenn Schoenefeld for The Washington Post

July 21 | Hoylake, Britain

Spectators reach for a golf ball thrown to them at the 18th green during the second round of the 151st Open Championship.

Paul Childs/Reuters

July 24 | Malmo, Sweden

Climate activist Greta Thunberg of Sweden appears in court after she was charged with disobeying law enforcement in connection with a protest last month.

Pavel Golovkin/AP

July 25 | Washington

President Biden signs a proclamation to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument in Illinois and Mississippi.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

July 27 | Jerusalem

Israeli police officers guard the door leading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound as Orthodox Jews pray and mark Tisha B'Av, a Jewish day of mourning and fasting.

Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

July 23 | Veracruz, Mexico

Migrants, mainly from Central America, traveling inside a tractor-trailer are detained by Mexican immigration agents and national guard members.

Felix Marquez/AP

July 27 | Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo

The voodoo wrestler known as Panthère poses for a photograph. In the capital, dozens of men and women practice voodoo wrestling.

Alexis Huguet/AFP/Getty Images

July 25 | Washington

Visitors to the Capitol are illuminated by a shaft of light.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

July 26 | Washington

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), center, is helped from a lectern after he abruptly froze at the microphone during a news conference. McConnell and his aides have declined to say whether he sought medical attention.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

July 24 | Rhodes, Greece

A firefighter holds a cat and two rabbits after rescuing them. Blazes have erupted in peak tourist season, sparking the country's largest-ever wildfire evacuation.

Spyros Bakalis/AFP/Getty Images

July 27 | Rhodes, Greece

A woman returns a ball to friends at a beach where wildfires destroyed the woods.

Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images

July 25 | Albany, Australia

A pod of long-finned pilot whales gather closely near Cheynes Beach. Nearly 100 pilot whales stranded themselves on the beach and about half had died by the following morning, despite efforts from wildlife experts and volunteers to save them.

undefined/AP

July 25 | Wehrheim, Germany

A slug travels on a road.

Michael Probst/AP

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Claudia Hernandez, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook, and Kaitlyn Dolan