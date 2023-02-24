Photography

A rescue dog in the running for America’s favorite pet, the Battle of the Oranges and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 24, 2023

Winter storm in the West, Biden in Kyiv and a memorial for children lost in Turkey’s earthquake. See 13 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 21 | Rio de Janeiro

Lightning strikes near the Christ the Redeemer statue at Corcovado mountain.

Feb. 22 | Gaza Strip

Demonstrators east of Gaza City and near the border fence with Israel carry Palestinian flags during a protest of a deadly Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus.

Feb. 19 | Floriana, Malta

A moody light falls on parked cars.

Feb. 24 | Motyzhyn, Ukraine

Olga Radchenko visits the grave of her mother, Olga Sukhenko, the head of the village of Motyzhyn in the Bucha region west of Kyiv, who was tortured and killed alongside her son and husband after they decided to remain in the village to help civilians during the Russian occupation last year.

Feb. 20 | Kyiv, Ukraine

President Biden, left, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery during a visit by Biden that was kept secret beforehand.

Feb. 21 | Antakya, Turkey

Ogun Sever Okur, 38, places a balloon symbolizing the last toy of a dead child after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Feb. 20 that followed by two weeks a 7.8-magnitude temblor that struck near Gaziantep and killed more than 44,000 people in Turkey. Thousands of others died in neighboring Syria.

Feb. 22 | Lehi, Utah

People push a vehicle in snow on Mountain View Parkway. Twenty-nine U.S. states are under winter weather alerts as people brace for an onslaught of heavy snow, wind and freezing cold from the West Coast to the East Coast.

Feb. 22 | Provo, Utah

A sledder charges down a hill after heavy snowfall. Powerful winter storms lashed the United States, with heavy snow snarling travel across wide areas, even as unusual warmth was expected in others.

Feb. 19 | Ivrea, Italy

Combatants participate in the annual Battle of the Oranges during the Carnival of Ivrea.

Feb. 21 | Xochimilco, Mexico

Two front prosthetic legs are fitted to a rescued dog named Pay de Limon (Lemon Pie), who is in the running for the title of America’s favorite pet and whose front paws, according to media reports, were chopped off by organized-crime figures.

Feb. 20 | Alexandria, Va.

Members of the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps adjust their uniforms before the start of the George Washington Birthday Parade.

Feb. 22 | East Palestine, Ohio

Former president Donald Trump greets patrons at a McDonald’s restaurant during a visit after the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train spilled toxic chemicals into the environment.

Feb. 22 | Moscow

Attendees wave Russian flags at a concert and rally at Luzhniki Stadium.

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook, and Kaitlyn Dolan