Photography

In photos: President Biden welcomes Indian Prime Minister Modi for state visit

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 22, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Washington began Wednesday evening and includes a joint address to Congress and a state dinner at the White House on Thursday.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

June 21

President Biden welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modiahead to the White House ahead of a state dinner.

June 21

The president and first lady Jill Biden chat with Modi outside the White House.

June 21

The first lady shakes hands with Modi.

June 21

Denied a U.S. visa in 2005 over deadly religious riots in his home state, Modi came to Washington for a state visit that will highlight his change in fortune and growing global clout, even as concerns about human rights and democratic erosion in India are intensifying across the nation he now leads.

June 21

For the man rolling out the red carpet for him, Biden, the visit underscores both the promise of strengthening ties with the world’s most populous nation and the peril of positioning his presidency as a pivotal force in the global battle between autocracy and democracy.

June 21

With Modi leading the world’s largest democracy while overseeing trends that human rights groups say undermine democratic principles, Biden’s decision to host a state visit risks undermining one of his key campaign messages against Donald Trump in 2020.

June 21

India is emerging as an increasingly vital player in a region the United States has prioritized in its foreign policy — a potential bulwark against China and an increasingly powerful actor in sectors including technology, defense and the arts.

June 21

The pomp and pageantry of a state visit will allow Biden and Modi to mark a moment of recognition for the Indian diaspora on the global stage, with hundreds of business leaders, policymakers, celebrities and scholars set to gather at the White House. Vice President Harris will be one of dozens of Indian American officials hailing the ties between two countries that successive U.S. presidents have described the world’s oldest and largest democracies.

June 21

Praise for the relationship — and for Modi himself — has only seemed to intensify since Biden took office.

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook