In photos: The career of Bill Richardson, former U.N. ambassador, New Mexico governor and presidential candidate

By Washington Post Staff | Sep 2, 2023

Bill Richardson, the former New Mexico governor and U.N. ambassador who later traveled the globe on missions to free hostages and political prisoners, dies at 75.

Gus Ruelas/Reuters

July 16 1995

Rep. Bill Richardson (D-N.M.) meets Iraqi President Saddam Hussein in Baghdad. Subsequent to their meeting two Americans, held in Iraqi jails after inadvertently crossing the Iraqi border from Kuwait, were pardoned and released.

Dec. 13, 1996

Rep. Richardson talks about his appointment as U.N. amassador as President Clinton, center, and Vice President Gore look on.

Dec. 4, 1997

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson votes at the United Nations in New York to extend the UN's oil-for-food program, under which the Iraqis can sell limited amounts of oil to buy food and medicine.

Jan. 11, 2003

Han Song Ryol, left center, North Korea's deputy Ambassador to the United Nations and New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson (D) walk from the Governor's Mansion in Santa Fe to make statements to the press after concluding three days of talks about North Korea's nuclear weapons situation.

July 14, 2005

Governor from the Mexican State of Baja California, Norte Eugenio Elorduy, left, Governor from the Mexican State of Chihuahua, Jose Reyes Baesa, center, and New Mexico Gov. Richardson speak during the U.S.-Mexico border governors' conference.

Dec.14, 2005

Gov. Richardson holds a model of a spaceship given to him by Sir Richard Branson, right, chairman of Virgin companies, during a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M. Branson's Virgin Galactic will set up its headquarters at a spaceport in the state.

Nov. 7, 2006

Gov. Richardson addresses the Democratic election party in Albuquerque, N.M. after winning a second term as governor.

Jan. 9, 2007

Gov. Richardson, left, talks to women living in the As Salaam camp in Sudan's Darfur region.

Feb. 26, 2007

Democratic presidential hopeful, Gov. Richardson, left, accompanied by California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R), second from left, and Washington Gov. Christine O. Gregoire (D), right, shakes hands with National Governors Association chairwoman, Arizona Gov. Janet Napolitano (D), after a signing ceremony in Washington for Western Regional Climate Action Initiative on the reduction of greenhouse gas.

April 9, 2007

North Korean Col. Pak In Ho, right, shakes hands with Anthony Principi, former Secretary of Veterans Affairs, as Gov. Richardson looks on in Pyongyang, North Korea prior to a visit aboard the USS Pueblo.

Jan. 5, 2008

Democratic presidential candidates, from left, Richardson, New York Senator Hillary Clinton, former North Carolina senator John Edwards and Illinois Senator Barack Obama wave from the stage at the end of the debates in Manchester, N.H.

Jan. 7, 2008

Presidential hopeful Gov. Richardson addresses an audience during a campaign stop on the campus of Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, N.H.

April 16, 2008

Rep. Antonio Lujan, left, and Gov. Richardson cut a paper chain in honor of the first photovoltaic system in operation in Las Cruces, N.M. at the Southwest Environmental Center of Las Cruces.

Dec. 3, 2008

President-elect Barack Obama and Commerce Secretary designate Richardson laugh after a question was asked about Richardson's beard during a news conference in Chicago.

April 15, 2009

Pope Benedict XVI shakes hands with former governor and UN Ambassador Richardson during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's square at the Vatican.

May 3, 2010

From left, Rhode Island Gov. Don Carcieri (D), Gov. Richardson, Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty (R), Deleware Gov. Jack Markell (D) and West Virginia Gov. Joe Manchin (D) participate a U.S. Chamber of Commerce summit on "the role of free enterprise in job creation" in Washington.

Dec. 21, 2010

U.S. diplomatic troubleshooter Richardson speaks to the media upon his arrival at Beijing airport from North Korea.

Sept. 24, 2012

Richardson fields a question during the University of Southern California's Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy inaugural symposium in Los Angeles.

Nov. 16, 2021

Richardson speaks to reporters during a news conference in New York as he is joined by American journalist Danny Fenster, second from right, who was recently sentenced to 11 years of hard labor after spending nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar. Fenster had been freed with the assistance of Richardson, who helped negotiate the release.

Jan. 13, 2023

Taylor Dudley and Richardson hold a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington after Richardson helped negotiate Dudley's release from a prison in Kaliningrad, Russia. Navy veteran, Dudley traveled to Poland in April of 2022 to attend a music festival and was jailed after crossing the Russian border without proper documentation.

