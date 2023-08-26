Photography

In photos: Remembering Bob Barker, longtime host of ‘The Price is Right’ game show

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 26, 2023

Bob Barker, an unflappable television emcee who rode the airwaves into American living rooms for half a century, hosting holiday parades and beauty pageants, luring contestants into ludicrous stunts on the game show “Truth or Consequences” and presiding over the materialistic bacchanal of “The Price is Right” for 35 seasons, died August 26. He was 99.

Lennox McLendon/AP

1963

Host Bob Barker with contestants on the "Truth or Consequences" game show.

Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank, NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank, NBCUniversal/Getty Images

July 24, 1971

Pageant host Barker talks with Georgina Rizk, of Beirut, Lebanon, as she reacts after being named Miss Universe in Miami Beach, Fla.

AP

AP

Aug. 26, 1972

Barker with contestants on "The Price is Right."

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Nov. 4, 1977

Barker points to himself on a television screen as his wife Dorothy Jo Barker looks on.

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

July 25, 1985

Barker on the set of his show, “The Price is Right,” in Los Angeles.

Lennox McLendon/AP

Lennox McLendon/AP

Nov. 25, 1988

Barker, center, leads an anti-fur protest in front of Fred the Furrier on 5th Avenue in New York. He joined Nancy Burnett, president of the United Activists for Animal Rights, right, with other protestors at their demonstration against the use of animal furs for clothing.

Adam Stoltman/AP

Adam Stoltman/AP

March 11, 1998

Barker poses models Janice Pennington, left, Kathleen Bradley, second from right, and Chantel Dubay after the 5,000th taping of "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles.

Rene Macura/AP

Rene Macura/AP

June 12, 2003

Barker attends the unveiling of a mural in his honor to mark the launch of the 32nd season of "The Price Is Right" at CBS Television City in Los Angeles.

J. Emilio Flores/Getty Images

J. Emilio Flores/Getty Images

November 20, 2003

Barker celebrates his 80th birthday, with Barbara Bloom, Senior Vice President of Daytime CBS Television, during a special daytime edition of "The Price Is Right" in Los Angeles.

Doug Benc/Getty Images

Doug Benc/Getty Images

Feb. 12, 2004

Barker poses among prizes at the "Price is Right" 6,000th show taping in Los Angeles.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

April 19, 2004

Barker presents "The Price Is Right" million dollar spectacular, celebrating his induction into the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Hall of Fame, at CBS Television City in Los Angeles.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

April 19, 2004

A contestant and Barker play a game during the "The Price Is Right" million dollar spectacular in Los Angeles.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

July 8, 2004

Barker stands next to his bust that was unveiled during his induction into the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame Plaza in Los Angeles.

Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Aug. 31, 2006

Barker makes his entrance during live taping of the first show of the 35th season of "The Price Is Right" in Los Angeles.

RIC FRANCIS/AP

RIC FRANCIS/AP

Feb. 2, 2007

Barker looks on as contestant Elise Sargent spins the Big Wheel during the Showcase Showdown portion of "The Price Is Right" show in Los Angeles.

Jonathan Alcorn for The Washington Post

Jonathan Alcorn for The Washington Post

April 17, 2007

Barker, center, "Barker's beauties," left, and contestants wave to the audience during a special prime-time episode of "The Price Is Right," in Los Angeles.

Kevork Djansezian/AP

Kevork Djansezian/AP

June 6, 2007

Barker speaks with a contestant playing the Grocery Game during his last show as host of "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles.

Mark Davis/Getty Images

Mark Davis/Getty Images

June 6, 2007

Barker speaks to the studio audience during his final taping of "The Price Is Right" show in Los Angeles.

Damian Dovarganes/AP

Damian Dovarganes/AP

June 15, 2007

Barker accepts the Emmy for "Outstanding Game Show Host" for "The Price is Right" during the 34th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

April 14, 2008

Barker hosts a game of Plinko as he is inducted into National Association of Broadcasters hall of fame at the Las Vegas Hilton.

Isaac Brekken/AP

Isaac Brekken/AP

March 25, 2009

"The Price is Right" host, and comedian Drew Carey, left, shares a moment with longtime host Barker at the CBS Studio Center in Los Angeles. Baker, who recently retired and passed the microphone off to Carey, appeared to promote his autobiography, "Priceless Memories."

Damian Dovarganes/AP

Damian Dovarganes/AP

April 15, 2009

Barker holds a copy of his memoir "Priceless Memories" during a book signing in Los Angeles.

Matt Sayles/AP

Matt Sayles/AP

March 10, 2010.

Barker poses with animal rights activists from PETA, dressed as construction workers, during a groundbreaking ceremony for their new headquarters in Los Angeles. Barker donated $2.5 million to cover the costs of the organizations's new offices.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Nov. 29, 2011

Barker and actress Pamela Anderson unveil the vegetarian icons postage sheet at the Hollywood, Calif. Post Office.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

June 6, 2007

Barker during his last taping of "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles.

Mark Davis/Getty Images

Mark Davis/Getty Images

More from The Post

Bob Barker, unflappable ‘Price is Right’ emcee, dies at 99

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook