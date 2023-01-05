Photography

A bomb cyclone and atmospheric river begin to barrel into California

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 5, 2023

A dangerous storm system is slamming California, with meteorologists at the National Weather Service warning of imminent “widespread flooding, impassible roads, mudslides/landslides [and] rapid rises in rivers/creeks.” The system, which prompted the Weather Service to take the unusual step of urging residents to have “go bags” at the ready and prepare insurance documentation in advance, is set to unleash its harshest conditions Wednesday night into early Thursday.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Jan. 4

A man fills sandbags in Pacifica, Calif. as a major winter rain storm approaches the state, causing crews to rush to clear storm drains in preparation for flooding and strong winds.

Haven Daley/AP

Haven Daley/AP

Jan. 4

Sandbags are piled up against the door of a restaurant door in Watsonville, Calif.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Jan. 4

Crews work to remove multiple fallen trees blocking U.S. Highway 101 in Humboldt County near Trinidad, Calif.

Caltrans District 1/AP

Caltrans District 1/AP

Jan. 4

Storm clouds hover over Irvine, Calif.

Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/AP

Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/AP

Jan. 4

The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco is seen through a rain-covered windshield.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Jan. 4

A cable car travels down a street during a rainstorm in San Francisco.

Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Jan. 4

Vehicles make their way through a rain-filled intersection in Los Angeles as a man crosses the street.

Hans Gutknecht/The Orange County Register/AP

Hans Gutknecht/The Orange County Register/AP

Jan. 4

Residents walk along the coastal line near Santa Cruz, Calif. as rainstorms approach.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Jan. 4

People walk by flood barriers lining a sidewalk in San Francisco.

Marlena Sloss for The Washington Post

Marlena Sloss for The Washington Post

Jan. 4

Pedestrians walk around a felled tree in downtown Sacramento, Calif.

Fred Greaves/Reuters

Fred Greaves/Reuters

A traffic sign warns of inclement weather in San Rafael, California, on January 04, 2023. - A bomb cyclone smashed into California on January 4, 2023, bringing powerful winds and torrential rain that was expected to cause flooding in areas already saturated by consecutive storms. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Jan. 4

Vehicles travel along the Cabrillo highway near Santa Cruz, Calif.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Jan. 4

People look on as a tow truck pulls a car out of a flooded intersection in Mill Valley, Calif.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Jan. 4

A partially submerged boathouse is seen on the rising Sacramento River in Sacramento, Calif.

Fred Greaves/Reuters

Fred Greaves/Reuters

Jan. 4

High water levels, caused by stormwater, flood Discovery Park, located in the convergence of the Sacramento River and the American River in Sacramento, Calif.

Fred Greaves/Reuters

Fred Greaves/Reuters

The GOES West weather satellite captures the storm system barreling toward the West Coast.

College of DuPage

College of DuPage

Jan. 3

A man looks at dark clouds over the San Francisco skyline.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Carlos Barria/Reuters

More from the Post

Bomb cyclone slinging high-impact atmospheric river into California

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook