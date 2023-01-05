A bomb cyclone and atmospheric river begin to barrel into California

Photography
A dangerous storm system is slamming California, with meteorologists at the National Weather Service warning of imminent “widespread flooding, impassible roads, mudslides/landslides [and] rapid rises in rivers/creeks.” The system, which prompted the Weather Service to take the unusual step of urging residents to have “go bags” at the ready and prepare insurance documentation in advance, is set to unleash its harshest conditions Wednesday night into early Thursday.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Haven Daley/AP
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Caltrans District 1/AP
Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/AP
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
Hans Gutknecht/The Orange County Register/AP
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Marlena Sloss for The Washington Post
Fred Greaves/Reuters
Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Fred Greaves/Reuters
Fred Greaves/Reuters
College of DuPage
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Credits
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook