Brazilians gather to honor soccer superstar Pelé

By Olivier Laurent and Vincent Catala | Jan 2, 2023

Thousands of fans are expected to pay their respects to Pelé, the Brazilian superstar that inspired the world of soccer.

Vincent Catala/Agence VU for The Washington Post

Pelé, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, played some of his best matches in the colors of his hometown, Santos, outside of São Paulo. Now, the club is preparing to host his casket for a funeral like no other in the world of soccer.

Pelé died last week at age 82 at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in São Paulo, where he had been treated for colon cancer since November.

On Sunday, locals, many of them who knew Pelé personally, started gathering outside of the stadium in anticipation of the wake.

Outside the stadium in Santos, Brazil, a sculpture representing Pelé.

Children placed drawings next to a sculpture of Pelé.

Ana, who lives near the stadium, sports the shirt of the Santos Football Club, where Pelé began his career.

Journalists and locals from Vila Belmiro, a neighborhood of Santos, Brazil, chat ahead of Pelé's funeral.

A bust representing Pelé as a young rising star in the 1960s.

Edilson, from Santos, sports the club’s shirt, with its famous black and white stripes.

Inhabitants of the Vila Belmiro neighborhood in Santos gather at their doors and windows.

Fans take selfies outside the entrance of the Santos Football Club.

Alberto Francisco, owner of a bar located in front of the stadium, sports club tattoos on his face and arms. Pelé was a frequent customer of the bar when he was playing and training in Santos.

A fan pays tribute to Pelé.

A statue of Zito, the legendary captain of the Santos football club, on the outskirts of the stadium.

A fan dressed as King Pelé.

