Brazilians gather to honor soccer superstar Pelé

Photography
Thousands of fans are expected to pay their respects to Pelé, the Brazilian superstar that inspired the world of soccer.
Vincent Catala/Agence VU for The Washington Post
Pelé, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, played some of his best matches in the colors of his hometown, Santos, outside of São Paulo. Now, the club is preparing to host his casket for a funeral like no other in the world of soccer.
Pelé died last week at age 82 at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in São Paulo, where he had been treated for colon cancer since November.
Vincent Catala/Agence VU for The Washington Post
On Sunday, locals, many of them who knew Pelé personally, started gathering outside of the stadium in anticipation of the wake.
Credits
Photo editing and production by Olivier Laurent