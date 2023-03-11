Photography

Photos: The scene as parts of California are hit by powerful atmospheric river storm

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 11, 2023

At least two people died Friday as heavy rain fell on a deep snowpack, causing life-threatening flooding in parts of California and prompting evacuation orders. The latest atmospheric river — a fire hose of deep tropical moisture from the Central Pacific Ocean — has been pummeling largely the central part of the already waterlogged and snow-laden state.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

March 10 | Salinas, Calif.

Vehicles travel through flooded streets during an atmospheric river storm.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

March 10 | Salinas, Calif.

A woman braves a flooded street.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

March 10 | Carmel, Calif.

The rising and fast moving current of the Carmel River rushes from under a bridge.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

March 10 | Watsonville, Calif.

State parks swift water technicians, Jeremy Paiss and Bryan Kine, swim to rescue Lizbeth Hernandez, 18, standing on the top of her submerged truck in Casserly Creek.

Shmuel Thaler/The Santa Cruz Sentinel/AP

Shmuel Thaler/The Santa Cruz Sentinel/AP

March 10 | Watsonville, Calif.

People lay out sandbags along a road.

Nic Coury/AP

Nic Coury/AP

March 10 | Oroville, Calif.

Water flows down Oroville Dam's main spillway. Lake Oroville, one of the most important reservoirs in the state and home to the nation's tallest dam, has so much water that officials opened the spillways for the first time since 2019.

Dan Reidel/The Chico Enterprise-Record/AP

Dan Reidel/The Chico Enterprise-Record/AP

March 10 | Los Angeles

A pedestrian walks in the rain and over a bridge as motorists drive along the 110 freeway in the Hollywood.

Jae C. Hong/AP

Jae C. Hong/AP

March 10 | Soquel, Calif.

Workers make emergency repairs to a road that was washed out by heavy rains.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

March 10 | Watsonville, Calif.

A woman walks through floodwaters.

Nic Coury/AP

Nic Coury/AP

March 10 | Watsonville, Calif.

Water floods a resident's home.

Nic Coury/AP

Nic Coury/AP

March 10 | Watsonville, Calif.

Teresa Fuentes moves her belongings out of the floodwaters in her home.

Nic Coury/AP

Nic Coury/AP

March 10 | San Francisco

Water breaks on the seawall along the Embarcadero.

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

March 10 | Los Angeles

A security guard stands in the rain as preparations are made for the 95th Academy Awards.

Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

March 10 | East Oakland, Calif.

The collapsed roof of the Peet's Coffee and Tea distribution warehouse. A man was killed, and a woman was injured in the incident which occurred after heavy rains.

Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group/AP

Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group/AP

March 10 | Hayward, Calif.

A person cycles through a flooded sidewalk.

Nathan Frandino/Reuters

Nathan Frandino/Reuters

March 10 | Oakland, Calif.

Caltrans crews work by a flooded section of Interstate 580.

Terry Chea/AP

Terry Chea/AP

March 10 | Salinas, Calif.

During a break in the rain, farm workers drain lettuce fields of floodwaters.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

March 10 | Carmel, Calif.

Calfire and Caltrans crews work to remove large trees that fell across highway 1 and crushed a car.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook