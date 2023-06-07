Photography

In photos: Smoke covers New York City as Canada battles wildfires

By Jintak Han | Jun 7, 2023

New York City and others across the East Coast have been blanketed by a thick yellow haze as smoke from wildfires burning in Canada made its way south.

Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

New York | June 6

A child stands on the shore before the New York City skyline.

New York | June 6

Buildings in Lower Manhattan are enveloped in smoke from the wildfires in Nova Scotia.

Patrick Sison/AP

Julie Yoon/Joyce Koh/The Washington Post

Canada has been struggling to contain hundreds of wildfires across the country. A blaze in Alberta has burned almost 3 million acres of forest since it started in March, but the smoke blanketing New York City comes from fires in Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec, all less than two weeks old.

Julie Yoon/Joyce Koh/The Washington Post

Nova Scotia, Canada | May 31

An airplane passes over a plume of smoke over a wildfire in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Reuters

Nova Scotia, Canada | May 31

A firefighting helicopter carries water to a wildfire in Tantallon, Nova Scotia, outside of Halifax.

The Canadian Press/AP

Nova Scotia, Canada | June 3

Firefighter Jason Rock extinguishes hot spots in a patch of scorched forest in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia.

Reuters

Nova Scotia, Canada | May 31

Firefighters' helmets and water bottles rest against the windshield of a fire engine at a wildfire command center.

The Canadian Press/AP

Nova Scotia, Canada | May 30

A Salvation Army volunteer takes a break while working at a center for wildfire evacuees.

The Canadian Press/AP

Tens of thousands of Canadians have been ordered to evacuate their homes and limit outdoor activities, while New York City officials recommended — for possibly the first time in decades — that at-risk residents mask up, and that all New Yorkers stay indoors when possible because of “historically bad” air quality.

Ottawa | June 6

Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec cover Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

The Canadian Press/AP

Ottawa | June 5

People walk across Alexandra Bridge from Quebec as wildfire smoke engulfs the skyline in Ottawa.

The Canadian Press/AP

New York | June 6

A person jogs through a Brooklyn park covered by a haze from wildfires in Canada.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York | June 6

The New York Yankees' Clarke Schmidt pitches to Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox as Yankee Stadium is covered by smoke from wildfires in Canada.

Frank Franklin II/AP

New York | June 6, 2023

People look out over Manhattan enveloped in a dense haze.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York | June 6

A commuter steps into the subway as smoke partially obscures One World Trade Center.

Daniel Derella/AP

New York | June 6

The Statue of Liberty is surrounded by haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada.

Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Credits

Photo editing and production by Jintak Han