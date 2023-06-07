In photos: Smoke covers New York City as Canada battles wildfires

Photography
New York City and others across the East Coast have been blanketed by a thick yellow haze as smoke from wildfires burning in Canada made its way south.
Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images
Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images
Patrick Sison/AP
Julie Yoon/Joyce Koh/The Washington Post
Canada has been struggling to contain hundreds of wildfires across the country. A blaze in Alberta has burned almost 3 million acres of forest since it started in March, but the smoke blanketing New York City comes from fires in Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec, all less than two weeks old.
Julie Yoon/Joyce Koh/The Washington Post
Reuters
The Canadian Press/AP
Reuters
The Canadian Press/AP
The Canadian Press/AP
Tens of thousands of Canadians have been ordered to evacuate their homes and limit outdoor activities, while New York City officials recommended — for possibly the first time in decades — that at-risk residents mask up, and that all New Yorkers stay indoors when possible because of “historically bad” air quality.
The Canadian Press/AP
The Canadian Press/AP
The Canadian Press/AP
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Frank Franklin II/AP
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Daniel Derella/AP
Amr Alfiky/Reuters
More from The Post
Where wildfire smoke is hitting the U.S. the hardest — and when it will end
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Jintak Han