In photos: Cannes, the film world’s most fabulous red carpet, begins

The annual Cannes Film Festival, which began this week, is the ultimate meeting of cinematic prestige and classic ideals of glamour. Fashion houses spend months forging partnerships with actors and their stylists to get them in their biggest and most sequined gowns, while influencers, models and musicians use the enormous red carpet — and its famously glowing Riviera lights — to burnish their reputations as style agenda setters. With a number of high profile films this year, including new productions from Martin Scorsese and Wes Anderson, the red carpet is already overflowing with well-varnished specimens from the celebrity machine.
Credits
Photo editing by Annaliese Nurnberg and Moira Haney