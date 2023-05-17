Photography

In photos: Cannes, the film world’s most fabulous red carpet, begins

By Rachel Tashjian | May 17, 2023

The annual Cannes Film Festival, which began this week, is the ultimate meeting of cinematic prestige and classic ideals of glamour. Fashion houses spend months forging partnerships with actors and their stylists to get them in their biggest and most sequined gowns, while influencers, models and musicians use the enormous red carpet — and its famously glowing Riviera lights — to burnish their reputations as style agenda setters. With a number of high profile films this year, including new productions from Martin Scorsese and Wes Anderson, the red carpet is already overflowing with well-varnished specimens from the celebrity machine.

Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Elle Fanning.

Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Uma Thurman in a nude Dior dress and red cape.

Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images

Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell in CELINE.

Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images

Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images

Ethan Hawke.

Mohammed Badra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Mohammed Badra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Helen Mirren in Del Core.

Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Members of the Jury Denis Ménochet, Brie Larson, in Chanel, and Damian Szifron.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio in vintage Elie Saab.

Mohammed Badra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Mohammed Badra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Fan Bingbing in Christopher Bu.

Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images

Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images

Manu Rios, Jose Condessa, Jason Fernandez and George Steane.

Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Qian Hui.

Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Maria de Medeiros.

Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Farhana Bodi.

Daniel Cole/AP

Daniel Cole/AP

Director Souleymane Cisse with his family.

Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Emilia Schuele.

Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images

Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images

Catherine Deneuve.

Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Eric Gaillard/Reuters

More from The Post

Cannes kicks off with a full embrace of Johnny Depp

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Annaliese Nurnberg and Moira Haney