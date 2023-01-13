Photos: The scene after a destructive tornado tore through central Alabama

Photography
A large and damaging tornado tore a path across central Alabama on Thursday afternoon, causing significant damage in Selma — about 50 miles west of Montgomery — before crossing into Georgia.
Butch Dill/AP
The violent, long-track tornado — which radar indicated lofted debris more than 20,000 feet into the air — was among dozens of reports of severe weather that caused damage across the South on Thursday.
Butch Dill/AP
Butch Dill/AP
Dan Anderson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Butch Dill/AP
Mike Goodall/AP
Vasha Hunt/AP
Butch Dill/AP
Butch Dill/AP
Butch Dill/AP
Vasha Hunt/AP
Butch Dill/AP
Vasha Hunt/AP
Dan Anderson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Dan Anderson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Vasha Hunt/AP
Vasha Hunt/AP
Butch Dill/AP
Butch Dill/AP
Butch Dill/AP
More from the Post
At least 6 confirmed dead from large tornado that ripped into Ala.
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook