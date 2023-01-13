Photography

Photos: The scene after a destructive tornado tore through central Alabama

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 13, 2023

A large and damaging tornado tore a path across central Alabama on Thursday afternoon, causing significant damage in Selma — about 50 miles west of Montgomery — before crossing into Georgia.

Butch Dill/AP

The violent, long-track tornado — which radar indicated lofted debris more than 20,000 feet into the air — was among dozens of reports of severe weather that caused damage across the South on Thursday.

Butch Dill/AP

Jan. 12

Pieces of damaged buildings hit by a tornado that passed through downtown Selma, Ala., are scattered on the ground.

Butch Dill/AP

Butch Dill/AP

Jan. 12

Altharis Threatt carries items out of her daughter-in-law's tornado-ravaged trailer home in Mount Vernon, Ala.

Dan Anderson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Dan Anderson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jan. 12

Debris litters a Selma business destroyed by the tornado.

Butch Dill/AP

Butch Dill/AP

Jan. 12

Destruction is seen in the aftermath of tornados in Greensboro, Ala.

Mike Goodall/AP

Mike Goodall/AP

Jan. 12

Scott Wayman, center, examines his former rental home in the aftermath of severe weather in Prattville, Ala.

Vasha Hunt/AP

Vasha Hunt/AP

Jan. 12

A damaged structure and debris are seen in Selma.

Butch Dill/AP

Butch Dill/AP

Jan. 12

Trees were uprooted by the tornado in Selma.

Butch Dill/AP

Butch Dill/AP

Jan. 12

A vehicle is upended and debris is scattered following the storm in Selma.

Butch Dill/AP

Butch Dill/AP

Jan. 12

All that remains of this house in Prattville, Ala., is its foundation.

Vasha Hunt/AP

Vasha Hunt/AP

Jan. 12

Workers prepare to board up windows as they recover from the tornado in Selma.

Butch Dill/AP

Butch Dill/AP

Jan. 12

A damaged home is seen in the aftermath of severe weather near Prattville.

Vasha Hunt/AP

Vasha Hunt/AP

Jan. 12

A man inspects a destroyed trailer home in Mount Vernon, Ala.

Dan Anderson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Dan Anderson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jan. 12

Arthur Threatt, left, and Rob Auxtin try to remove debris on top of a car near damaged trailer homes in Mount Vernon, Ala.

Dan Anderson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Dan Anderson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jan. 12

A storage garage landed upside in a thicket of trees in Prattville, Ala.

Vasha Hunt/AP

Vasha Hunt/AP

Jan. 12

Trees and power lines were downed by the severe weather.

Vasha Hunt/AP

Vasha Hunt/AP

Jan. 12

Children walk home from school after a tornado hit near Meadowview Elementary School in Selma.

Butch Dill/AP

Butch Dill/AP

Jan. 12

The roof of a businesses was splintered after a tornado hit Selma, Ala.

Butch Dill/AP

Butch Dill/AP

Jan. 12

A Selma firefighter walks back his truck after putting out a fire that was started by the tornado.

Butch Dill/AP

Butch Dill/AP

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook