In photos: Congo floods kill at least 400

Photography
Flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall killed more than 400 people in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s South Kivu province on Saturday, in one of the country’s deadliest disasters in recent memory.
Glody Murhabazi/AFP/Getty Images
On Monday, humanitarian workers were still recovering the bodies of victims in the villages of Bushushu and Nyamukubi, where entire houses were swept away, according to Reuters. The death toll may continue to rise as an unknown number of people remain missing, the United Nations said.
The disaster comes on the heels of deadly landslides and flooding in neighboring Rwanda and Uganda last week.
Glody Murhabazi/AFP/Getty Images
Guerchom Ndebo/AFP/Getty Images
Guerchom Ndebo/AFP/Getty Images
Guerchom Ndebo/AFP/Getty Images
Guerchom Ndebo/AFP/Getty Images
Guerchom Ndebo/AFP/Getty Images
Guerchom Ndebo/AFP/Getty Images
Glody Murhabazi/AFP/Getty Images
Glody Murhabazi/AFP/Getty Images
Moses Sawasawa/AP
Guerchom Ndebo/AFP/Getty Images
Glody Murhabazi/AFP/Getty Images
