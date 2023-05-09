Photography

In photos: Congo floods kill at least 400

By Jintak Han | May 9, 2023

Flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall killed more than 400 people in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s South Kivu province on Saturday, in one of the country’s deadliest disasters in recent memory.

Glody Murhabazi/AFP/Getty Images

On Monday, humanitarian workers were still recovering the bodies of victims in the villages of Bushushu and Nyamukubi, where entire houses were swept away, according to Reuters. The death toll may continue to rise as an unknown number of people remain missing, the United Nations said.

The disaster comes on the heels of deadly landslides and flooding in neighboring Rwanda and Uganda last week.

Glody Murhabazi/AFP/Getty Images

Residents of Bushushu village in eastern Congo search the rubble for material to rebuild a home on Monday.

Guerchom Ndebo/AFP/Getty Images

Guerchom Ndebo/AFP/Getty Images

The landslide-stricken Bushushu is visible from Lake Kivu on Monday.

Guerchom Ndebo/AFP/Getty Images

Guerchom Ndebo/AFP/Getty Images

Family members of flood victims get off a boat to mourn the dead in Nyamukubi village, eastern Congo, on Monday.

Guerchom Ndebo/AFP/Getty Images

Guerchom Ndebo/AFP/Getty Images

People walk through flood-affected areas of Nyamukubi on Monday.

Guerchom Ndebo/AFP/Getty Images

Guerchom Ndebo/AFP/Getty Images

An aerial photograph on Monday shows the path of a landslide through the village of Nyamukubi.

Guerchom Ndebo/AFP/Getty Images

Guerchom Ndebo/AFP/Getty Images

Residents search homes for missing family members in Nyamukubi on Monday.

Guerchom Ndebo/AFP/Getty Images

Guerchom Ndebo/AFP/Getty Images

An injured man lies on the floor in a hospital in Nyamukubi on Saturday.

Glody Murhabazi/AFP/Getty Images

Glody Murhabazi/AFP/Getty Images

Mourners grieve in Nyamukubi on Saturday.

Glody Murhabazi/AFP/Getty Images

Glody Murhabazi/AFP/Getty Images

A Red Cross worker stands next to bodies at a morgue set up at a primary school in Bushushu on Saturday.

Moses Sawasawa/AP

Moses Sawasawa/AP

Residents of Nyamukubi and Bushushu villages board canoes to commiserate with family members affected by the disaster in Bushushu on Monday.

Guerchom Ndebo/AFP/Getty Images

Guerchom Ndebo/AFP/Getty Images

A man looks out over Lake Kivu as he leaves the flood-stricken village of Nyamukubi on Saturday.

Glody Murhabazi/AFP/Getty Images

Glody Murhabazi/AFP/Getty Images

Credits

Photo editing and production by Jintak Han