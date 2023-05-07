Britain feasts at ‘Big Lunch’ as part of coronation celebrations

Photography
LONDON — They called it the “Big Lunch,” and who doesn’t like lunch, especially a big one? On a bluebird spring afternoon the day after the damp crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the palace called upon their subjects to feast merrily, and verily they did. This invitation to the British public to host street parties, garden teas and park picnics was heartily embraced.
James Forde for The Washington Post
The palace reported that 50,000 such events were planned around Britain. We visited one.
James Forde for The Washington Post
James Forde for The Washington Post
James Forde for The Washington Post
James Forde for The Washington Post
At the pretty pocket park of Arundel Square in Islington in urban north London, a left-leaning constituency of the well-to-do and less-so, a few hundred people — and a ton of kids — came out to sip tea, eat cake and from their own personal stashes, tip a few beers and flutes of fizz.
James Forde for The Washington Post
“It’s been a long time since we’ve seen so many people out in the square,” said Jenny Williams, who lives in the neighborhood. “I’m not a royalist. The monarch needs reform. But I don’t know what would replace it.”
James Forde for The Washington Post
Her friend, Vilma Bharatan, who also volunteers to tend the garden in the public square, agreed. “It’s brilliant to see so many people, out in the sunshine, mixing and meeting.”
James Forde for The Washington Post
They both worried about people being lonely in Britain and were good to go for any excuse to celebrate.
James Forde for The Washington Post
And the king? “To see the queen die, and now to see a new king, you feel you are really living in history,” Bharatan said. She added, “rituals are important. People need them.”
James Forde for The Washington Post
James Forde for The Washington Post
James Forde for The Washington Post
James Forde for The Washington Post
There was a man on stilts and a bouncy castle and a lot of dogs. The DJ was playing hits from “Queen,” including “Somebody to Love.”
James Forde for The Washington Post
Nick Robinson, a leader of the Ellington Street Residents Association, who helped sponsor the event, said he liked the idea of an inherited monarch as head of state versus some used-up politicians. “It’s fixed. It’s long-term,” he said of the king.
James Forde for The Washington Post
The mayor of Islington showed up. So did the Lord-Lieutenant Paul Herbage, one of the king’s personal ceremonial representatives. He delivered a letter from Buckingham Palace, signed, “Charles R and Camilla R.”
James Forde for The Washington Post
The Rs are “Rex,” Latin for king or queen.
James Forde for The Washington Post
“We greatly appreciate everyone’s efforts to organize such celebrations, and very much hope that they will be enjoyable and happy occasions,” they wrote.
James Forde for The Washington Post
That simple message was applauded.
James Forde for The Washington Post
James Forde for The Washington Post
James Forde for The Washington Post
James Forde for The Washington Post
Members of the royal family did mix with the folk. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended a Big Lunch in Surrey; the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence visited a community street party in Swindon, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie did their duties in Windsor.
James Forde for The Washington Post
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also hosted a Big Lunch at 10 Downing Street, for “community heroes, Ukrainian families and youth groups.”
James Forde for The Washington Post
The leader of Britain noted in his news release that the crockery was “donated by Emma Bridgewater — the award-winning ceramics company based in [Stoke-on-Trent] — including a limited edition King Charles III teapot.”
James Forde for The Washington Post
James Forde for The Washington Post
James Forde for The Washington Post
More from The Post
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman