Britain feasts at ‘Big Lunch’ as part of coronation celebrations

By William Booth and James Forde | May 7, 2023

LONDON — They called it the “Big Lunch,” and who doesn’t like lunch, especially a big one? On a bluebird spring afternoon the day after the damp crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the palace called upon their subjects to feast merrily, and verily they did. This invitation to the British public to host street parties, garden teas and park picnics was heartily embraced.

James Forde for The Washington Post

The palace reported that 50,000 such events were planned around Britain. We visited one.

A cardboard cutout of King Charles III at the Arundel Square street party in Islington in North London on Sunday.

A young boy takes a piece of cake from a food table.

Kids play in the park at Arundel Square street party. The traditional Big Lunches that took place on Sunday are family gatherings that occur during royal celebrations.

At the pretty pocket park of Arundel Square in Islington in urban north London, a left-leaning constituency of the well-to-do and less-so, a few hundred people — and a ton of kids — came out to sip tea, eat cake and from their own personal stashes, tip a few beers and flutes of fizz.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve seen so many people out in the square,” said Jenny Williams, who lives in the neighborhood. “I’m not a royalist. The monarch needs reform. But I don’t know what would replace it.”

Her friend, Vilma Bharatan, who also volunteers to tend the garden in the public square, agreed. “It’s brilliant to see so many people, out in the sunshine, mixing and meeting.”

They both worried about people being lonely in Britain and were good to go for any excuse to celebrate.

And the king? “To see the queen die, and now to see a new king, you feel you are really living in history,” Bharatan said. She added, “rituals are important. People need them.”

Traditional Cherry Bakewell tarts on display at the Arundel Square street party.

A lady plays badminton during the festivities.

A group staffs the DJ booth during the celebration.

There was a man on stilts and a bouncy castle and a lot of dogs. The DJ was playing hits from “Queen,” including “Somebody to Love.”

Nick Robinson, a leader of the Ellington Street Residents Association, who helped sponsor the event, said he liked the idea of an inherited monarch as head of state versus some used-up politicians. “It’s fixed. It’s long-term,” he said of the king.

The mayor of Islington showed up. So did the Lord-Lieutenant Paul Herbage, one of the king’s personal ceremonial representatives. He delivered a letter from Buckingham Palace, signed, “Charles R and Camilla R.”

The Rs are “Rex,” Latin for king or queen.

“We greatly appreciate everyone’s efforts to organize such celebrations, and very much hope that they will be enjoyable and happy occasions,” they wrote.

That simple message was applauded.

A traditional Victoria sponge cake covered in Union Jack icing at the Arundel Square street party.

A young boy plays croquet.

A man wears a party hat dawned with the colors of the British flag.

Members of the royal family did mix with the folk. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended a Big Lunch in Surrey; the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence visited a community street party in Swindon, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie did their duties in Windsor.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also hosted a Big Lunch at 10 Downing Street, for “community heroes, Ukrainian families and youth groups.”

The leader of Britain noted in his news release that the crockery was “donated by Emma Bridgewater — the award-winning ceramics company based in [Stoke-on-Trent] — including a limited edition King Charles III teapot.”

The Union Jack symbol covers a banner at the Arundel Square street party.

Young kids play in the park at Arundel Square street party.

Credits

Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman