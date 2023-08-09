Photography

In photos: The scene as deadly wildfires devastate parts of Hawaii

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 9, 2023

Several large wildfires raging on two of Hawaii’s islands killed at least six as authorities begin to assess the damage on Wednesday morning, officials said. Search and rescue operations are underway for locals and tourists trapped in areas without power and accessible roads.

Dustin Johnson/Reuters

Aug. 9

Smoke billows near Lahaina as wildfires driven by high winds destroy a large part of the historic town in Kahului, Hawaii.

Aug. 9

Smoke rises near boats docked at Lahaina in Kahului.

Aug. 9

A building near Lahaina destroyed by wildfires.

Aug. 9

A wildfire burns on the island of Maui near an intersection in Lahaina.

Officials signed an emergency proclamation on Wednesday and discouraged tourists from traveling to Maui — the hardest hit island where shelters are at maximum capacity — Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke said in a morning news conference. Authorities are working with the main airlines, issuing waivers and lowering fares so trapped visitors can evacuate as soon as possible.

Aug. 9

Wildfire smoke obscures the old Lahaina courthouse.

Aug. 9

A charred boat lies on the scorched waterfront after a wildfire in Lahaina.

Aug. 9

Destroyed buildings smolder in Lahaina.

Aug. 9

Wildfires are seen across Maalaea Harbor in Kahului.

Aug. 9

People wait along the side of the road to return to west Maui after wildfires in Lahaina.

Aug. 8

A wildfire burns in Kihei.

Aug. 8

This screen grab obtained from a social media video shows a wildfire in Maui.

Aug. 8

People watch as a raging wildfires descends on downtown Lahaina.

Aug. 8

Flames and smoke fill the air in downtown Lahaina.

Aug. 8

This still image from video obtained from social media shows smoke and flames rising into the air in Lahaina.

Aug. 8

Smoke blows across the slope of Haleakala volcano on Maui as a fire burns in the upcountry region.

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook, Text by Marisa Iati, Scott Dance, Jennifer Hassan, Andrea Salcedo and Anumita Kaurby