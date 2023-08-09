In photos: The scene as deadly wildfires devastate parts of Hawaii

Photography
Several large wildfires raging on two of Hawaii’s islands killed at least six as authorities begin to assess the damage on Wednesday morning, officials said. Search and rescue operations are underway for locals and tourists trapped in areas without power and accessible roads.
Officials signed an emergency proclamation on Wednesday and discouraged tourists from traveling to Maui — the hardest hit island where shelters are at maximum capacity — Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke said in a morning news conference. Authorities are working with the main airlines, issuing waivers and lowering fares so trapped visitors can evacuate as soon as possible.
