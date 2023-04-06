Photography

In photos: The scene after a destructive and deadly tornado tore through southeastern Missouri

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 6, 2023

At least four people were killed and many were injured after a tornado tore through Bollinger County in Missouri in the middle of the night. Damage from the strike appeared most significant in the village of Glenallen, about 100 miles south of St. Louis, officials said Wednesday.

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

April 5

A drone surveys the damage from a tornado that hit southeast Missouri and caused widespread destruction and killed and injured multiple people.

Missouri State Highway Patrol/AP

Missouri State Highway Patrol/AP

April 5

The frame of a destroyed trailer home in Glenallen, Mo.

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

April 5

Debris and wreckage is scattered after a tornado touched down in Glenallen.

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

April 5

A man surveys debris outside his destroyed home in Glenallen.

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

April 5

Debris and wreckage is piled up near a damaged house in Glenallen.

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

April 5

Trees and other debris block a residential bridge in Glenallen.

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

April 5

A view of damage in Glenallen.

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

April 5

Glenallen residents clean up after the tornado.

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

April 5

Personal items rest next to an uprooted tree in Glenallen.

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

April 5

First responders perform a search and rescue patrol in Glenallen.

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

April 5

An overturned and destroyed RV in Glenallen.

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

April 5

A damaged ceiling fan rests along a Glenallen street.

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

April 5

First responders conduct search and rescue efforts in Glenallen.

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

April 5

Residents survey the damage to their home in Glenallen.

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

April 5

Wreckage and debris in Glenallen

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

April 5

First responders survey a destroyed trailer in Glenallen.

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

April 5

A destroyed Glenallen business.

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

April 5

First responders walk to secure a damaged structure in Glenallen.

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

April 5

A woman walks her dogs while passing by wreckage in Glenallen.

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

April 5

A man walks debris in Glenallen.

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

April 5

A vehicle on its side rests amid downed trees in Glenallen.

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

April 5

Debris rests in a creek and along its banks in Glenallen.

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

More from the Post

At least four dead after tornado hits Missouri

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook