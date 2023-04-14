Photography

In photos: Scenes of flooding in Fort Lauderdale and other parts of South Florida following record-breaking storm

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 14, 2023

The city’s main hospital was knocked offline for all but emergency procedures. Floodwaters shorted out the electrical equipment and generators at City Hall. And for the second straight day, one of the nation’s busiest airports was closed, stranding tens of thousands of travelers.

But according to Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis (D), it could have been worse. “The storm hit us at low tide,” Trantalis said, as his city remained crippled on Thursday by overwhelming rainfall. “That was a great help.”

Throughout the region, residents grappled with the impacts of the record-breaking storm, which sat over Fort Lauderdale and its 300 miles of coastal canals Wednesday. The rain sent water surging through city streets, flooding hundreds of homes and vehicles, damaging critical infrastructure and leaving brackish water to stagnate under Florida’s April sun.

April 13

A person walks his bike through a flooded street in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Nearly 26 inches of rain fell on Fort Lauderdale over a 24-hour period, with more expected throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.

April 13

Cars are stuck in floodwater on the west perimeter of Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Heavy rains in the past days produced flooding in the lower areas of the Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

April 13

From left to right, Denis Mendez, Isain Lopez, and Santiago Rojas walk through a flooded street in Fort Lauderdale.

April 13

A person takes pictures of a stranded car at Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

April 13

People walk through a flooded Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

April 13

Residents paddle and walk along a flooded road in Fort Lauderdale.

April 13

People try and save valuables as they wade through floodwaters in the Edgewood neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale.

April 13

Runways at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport are flooded after heavy rain.

April 13

American Airlines airplanes sit at terminal as a truck drives through the flooded tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

April 13

A small plane parked next to flooded runways at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

April 13

A Fedex truck is stuck on a flooded street in Fort Lauderdale.

April 13

James Richard and Katherine Arroyo trudge through the water in Hollywood, Fla.

April 13

A vehicle drives through a flooded in Hollywood.

April 13

Christa Bishop and her son, Jake, navigate their way through a flooded Hollywood street.

April 13

A mailbox sits just above floodwaters in Hollywood.

April 13

A man stands outside his house on the flooded street n Fort Lauderdale.

April 13

Adrian Vasquez and his son unload items from his flooded Fort Lauderdale home into his car.

April 13

Floodwaters surround a home in Fort Lauderdale.

April 13

A woman looks on as she stands outside of his flooded home in Fort Lauderdale.

April 13

Denis Mendez returns to her flooded home in Fort Lauderdale to salvage a few items.

April 13

Santiago Rojas salvages some items from his flooded Fort Lauderdale home.

April 13

Xavier Ordonez, right, with his family, pushes his truck out of the water on the flooded street in Fort Lauderdale.

April 13

Lieutenant James Brodbeck, of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation law enforcement, patrols through the flooded neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale.

April 13

Mike Trask rescues Buddy and Patti Trussel and their dog from floodwaters in the Edgewood neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale.

April 13

People are rescued by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation law enforcement from a flooded neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale.

April 13

Vehicles are partially submerged on a flooded Fort Lauderdale street.

April 13

A person walks past cars stuck in a flooded street in Fort Lauderdale.

April 13

People climb into the back of a truck as they evacuate from a flooded neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale.

April 13

A city bus makes its way through receding floodwaters on a Fort Lauderdale road.

April 13

Cars make their way through receding floodwaters on Avenue of the Arts in Fort Lauderdale.

April 12

A haze sets over Miami during a rain storm.

April 12

People in raincoats walk east along Hollywood Blvd. during a storm in Hollywood, Fla.

April 12

A beach is empty during heavy rain in Hollywood.

April 12

This still image obtained from social media video show a flooded street in Fort Lauderdale.

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook