In photos: Roads, buildings smolder after chaotic protests in France

More than 150 people were arrested in the second day of violent protests across France after the police killing of a 17-year-old during a traffic stop caused massive public outrage.
Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Police fatally shot the teenager, identified by his family’s lawyers as Naël M, on Tuesday. A video of the incident, shared widely on social media, shows that at least one officer fired at close range at the driver’s window as the Mercedes sports car began to drive off.
Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Police initially said the officers acted in self-defense. Yassine Bouzrou, a lawyer representing the teenager’s family, said in a statement that the officers had an “intention to kill.”
Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images
Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images
Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images
Sebastien Salom-Gomis/AFP/Getty Images
Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Christophe Ena/AP
Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters
Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Geoffroy Van der Hasselt/AFP/Getty Images
Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Geoffroy Van der Hasselt/AFP/Getty Images
