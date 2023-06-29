Photography

In photos: Roads, buildings smolder after chaotic protests in France

By Jintak Han | Jun 29, 2023

More than 150 people were arrested in the second day of violent protests across France after the police killing of a 17-year-old during a traffic stop caused massive public outrage.

Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Police fatally shot the teenager, identified by his family’s lawyers as Naël M, on Tuesday. A video of the incident, shared widely on social media, shows that at least one officer fired at close range at the driver’s window as the Mercedes sports car began to drive off.

Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Police initially said the officers acted in self-defense. Yassine Bouzrou, a lawyer representing the teenager’s family, said in a statement that the officers had an “intention to kill.”

Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Smoke rises behind a residential area in Toulouse in southwestern France on Wednesday.

Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images

Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images

A bonfire smolders in Toulouse on Wednesday.

Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images

Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images

A town hall annex in Mantes-la-Jolie, west of Paris, is seen charred Wednesday after it was set on fire the previous night.

Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images

Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images

A protester holds a sign that reads “The police kill” during a rally Wednesday in Nantes, France.

Sebastien Salom-Gomis/AFP/Getty Images

Sebastien Salom-Gomis/AFP/Getty Images

Protesters clash with riot police Thursday in Nanterre, France.

Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Fireworks thrown by protesters in Nanterre explode over riot police on Thursday.

Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Police forces stand near burning cars in Nanterre on Thursday.

Christophe Ena/AP

Christophe Ena/AP

Firefighters extinguish burning vehicles in Nanterre on Wednesday.

Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Riot police pass by a charred car during clashes with protesters in Nanterre on Thursday.

Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Riot police patrol an area in Nanterre on Thursday.

Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Protesters during clashes with riot police in Nanterre on Thursday.

Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A resident reacts to tear gas smoke as protesters face off against the police in Nanterre on Thursday.

Geoffroy Van der Hasselt/AFP/Getty Images

Geoffroy Van der Hasselt/AFP/Getty Images

Police officers detain teenagers during a protest in Nanterre on Wednesday.

Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A firefighter extinguishes a car set ablaze during protests in Nanterre on Thursday.

Geoffroy Van der Hasselt/AFP/Getty Images

Geoffroy Van der Hasselt/AFP/Getty Images

Photo editing and production by Jintak Han