Photography

Greek wildfires displace hundreds as heat waves peak: in photos, videos

By Naomi Schanen and Morgan Coates | Jul 18, 2023

Two wildfires are raging in coastal areas of southern Greece, forcing hundreds of residents to flee their homes.

An Greek fire brigade helicopter drops water on a wildfire in Saronida, Greece, on Monday.

Fire services were called to Kouvaras, a village 17 miles southeast of Athens, where the first of the two wildfires broke out before nightfall Monday. Members of the Greek army were deployed to assist over 200 firefighters, 68 fire engines and several aircraft battling the flames, Reuters reported. Police helped evacuate 100 people who were in the affected region, the news agency said.

Firefighters and volunteers work to extinguish a burning field during a wildfire in Saronida, south of Athens.

A second wildfire broke out in a wooded area near Loutraki, a popular seaside resort around 55 miles west of the capital. Around 1,200 children were evacuated from a summer camp as the fast-moving flames inched closer to the town, Reuters reported. Police also shut part of a highway and disrupted train services to prevent people from entering territories at risk from the fire, Reuters reported.

A man evacuates horses as a wildfire burns near the village of Pournari, Greece, on Tuesday.

A local resident wearing a scuba-diving mask sprays water at the entrance of a house during a wildfire at the Lagonisi area of Attica, Greece.

Greek soldiers, police and volunteer rescuers freed people from their homes and rescued horses from stables, the Associated Press reported. Residents worked to extinguish flames alongside firefighters by spraying water at houses.

A person stands on the terrace of a house as smoke rises from a wildfire burning in Saronida, Greece, on Monday.

Greek authorities issued evacuation orders for at least six other seaside communities as wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour quickly pushed the flames through hillsides and pine forests parched by a recent heat wave. Greece recorded multiple days of temperatures around 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) this weekend.

A damaged car stands in front of a burned tree near Loutraki, west of Athens.

Due to the high winds, the blaze spread 7.5 miles in just two hours, Greek Fire Service spokesman Ioannis Artopoios said in a televised briefing. The strong, unpredictable winds and mountainous terrain slowed down firefighting efforts, he added.

A man sprays water from the rooftop of his house during a wildfire at Lagonisi, Greece, on Monday.

Authorities said they were battling 81 wildfires across the country on Monday. During a visit to Brussels the same day, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said wildfires were growing increasingly intense with the climate crisis, and that this month’s wildfires posed risks that were “extremely difficult” to deal with.

Firefighters and volunteers work to extinguish a burning building during a wildfire in Saronida, Greece, on Monday.

Police officers battle the raging fire in Lagonisi, Greece.

Greece has seen many deadly wildfires due to its hot summers and dry winters. In 2018, wildfires killed at least 100 people in the seaside town of Mati, east of Athens.

Fire burns olive groves in Lagonisi, Greece, on Monday.

A house burns during a wildfire in the Kalyvia area of Attica, Greece.

Wildfires engulf fields near the settlement of Pournari, southwest of the Greek capital Athens, on Tuesday.

Traffic passes a wildfire in Saronida, south of Athens, on Monday.

Thick smoke rises during a wildfire in Lagonisi, Greece, on Monday.

Credits

Video production and text by Naomi Schanen, photo editing by Morgan Coates