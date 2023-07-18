Greek wildfires displace hundreds as heat waves peak: in photos, videos

Photography
Two wildfires are raging in coastal areas of southern Greece, forcing hundreds of residents to flee their homes.
Fire services were called to Kouvaras, a village 17 miles southeast of Athens, where the first of the two wildfires broke out before nightfall Monday. Members of the Greek army were deployed to assist over 200 firefighters, 68 fire engines and several aircraft battling the flames, Reuters reported. Police helped evacuate 100 people who were in the affected region, the news agency said.
A second wildfire broke out in a wooded area near Loutraki, a popular seaside resort around 55 miles west of the capital. Around 1,200 children were evacuated from a summer camp as the fast-moving flames inched closer to the town, Reuters reported. Police also shut part of a highway and disrupted train services to prevent people from entering territories at risk from the fire, Reuters reported.
Greek soldiers, police and volunteer rescuers freed people from their homes and rescued horses from stables, the Associated Press reported. Residents worked to extinguish flames alongside firefighters by spraying water at houses.
Greek authorities issued evacuation orders for at least six other seaside communities as wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour quickly pushed the flames through hillsides and pine forests parched by a recent heat wave. Greece recorded multiple days of temperatures around 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) this weekend.
Due to the high winds, the blaze spread 7.5 miles in just two hours, Greek Fire Service spokesman Ioannis Artopoios said in a televised briefing. The strong, unpredictable winds and mountainous terrain slowed down firefighting efforts, he added.
Authorities said they were battling 81 wildfires across the country on Monday. During a visit to Brussels the same day, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said wildfires were growing increasingly intense with the climate crisis, and that this month’s wildfires posed risks that were “extremely difficult” to deal with.
Greece has seen many deadly wildfires due to its hot summers and dry winters. In 2018, wildfires killed at least 100 people in the seaside town of Mati, east of Athens.
