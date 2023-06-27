This browser does not support the video element.

Photography

Millions of Muslims head for Hajj pilgrimage as covid restrictions lift

By Morgan Coates, Adela Suliman and Naomi Schanen | Jun 27, 2023

Some 2.5 million people are expected to make the Hajj pilgrimage to Islam’s holiest site in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, this week.

Reuters

Amr Nabil/AP

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah forecast high numbers of worshipers who are expected to converge on the Kaaba and nearby areas, as the annual religious event returns to its full capacity for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Amr Nabil/AP

Muslim pilgrims gather on the "Mount of Mercy" on the Plain of Arafat during the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

Muslim pilgrims pray on the "Mount of Mercy" on the Plain of Arafat during the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

That’s despite the high costs of making the global journey.

Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

A Muslim pilgrim touches the pillar atop Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat.

Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images

Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and considered an obligation of all able-bodied Muslims who have the financial means to attend.

Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images

This browser does not support the video element.

Reuters

Muslim pilgrims pray atop Saudi Arabia's Jabal al-Rahma.

Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images

Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images

Muslims flock from all over the world and often save up over a lifetime to take part in the Hajj pilgrimage. This year, high numbers are expected despite the rising cost of transport, hotels and fees.

Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images

Water mist is sprayed on Muslim pilgrims as they pray on the rocky hill known as the "Mount of Mercy" on the Plain of Arafat during the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Amr Nabil/AP

Amr Nabil/AP

Saudi Arabia’s authorities have tried to limit numbers by putting in place quotas on visitors from individual countries. Despite this, officials say 2023 could be the biggest number of pilgrims on record after three years of covid restrictions.

Amr Nabil/AP

Muslim pilgrims crowd Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat.

Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images

Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images

Muslim pilgrims follow in the footsteps of the prophet Muhammad atop Saudi Arabia’s Jabal al-Rahma, also known as the “Mount of Mercy,” and pray for forgiveness and absolution from sins.

Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images

Muslim pilgrims pray for forgiveness and absolution from sins.

Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images

Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images

A pilgrim prays on the "Mount of Mercy."

Amr Nabil/AP

Amr Nabil/AP

Pilgrims pray on the "Mount of Mercy."

Amr Nabil/AP

Amr Nabil/AP

High numbers of pilgrims have in the past led to fatalities and stampedes as thousands circle the Kaaba and travel outside Mecca to camp and worship.

Amr Nabil/AP

Muslim pilgrims sleep near Mount Arafat during the 2023 Hajj pilgrimage.

Ashraf Amra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ashraf Amra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Men wear simple white cloth robes and women wear modest abayas as they mimic the rituals of Abraham slaughtering sacrificial livestock, as well as his wife Hagar by running between mountains in search of water. Muslims who can’t attend the pilgrimage often fast and give to charity during the holy days.

Ashraf Amra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

This browser does not support the video element.

Reuters

Muslim pilgrims circumambulate around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

Amr Nabil/AP

Amr Nabil/AP

Almost 2 billion Muslims globally will mark Eid al-Adha on Wednesday with mosque visits, sacrifices and family meals. They will wish each other “Eid Mubarak!” or a happy Eid.

Amr Nabil/AP

Muslim pilgrims pray upon their arrival in Mina, near Islam's holy city of Mecca for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images

Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images

Muslim pilgrims pray around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Amr Nabil/AP

Amr Nabil/AP

Credits

Photo editing and video production by Morgan Coates and Naomi Schanen