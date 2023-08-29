Photography

In photos: Hurricane Idalia lashes western Cuba as Floridians along the Gulf Coast brace for storm

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 29, 2023

Hurricane Idalia lashed Guanimar, in western Cuba, on Monday and is expected to intensify into a Category 3 storm before hitting Florida’s northern Gulf Coast Wednesday morning.

Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters

Aug. 28 | Guanimar, Cuba

Joel Garcia drives a school bus to evacuate a woman from her home as Idalia makes landfall.

Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters

Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters

Aug. 28 | Batabano, Mayabeque Province, Cuba

People wade through the water in a flooded area.

Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images

Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 28 | Guanimar, Cuba

A couple in their flooded home as Idalia makes landfall.

Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters

Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters

Aug. 28 | Batabano, Mayabeque Province, Cuba

A couple remains outside their flooded house.

Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

Aug. 28 | Guanimar, Cuba

People on a flooded street pass by an image of late revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara as Idalia makes landfall.

Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters

Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters

Aug. 28 | Guanimar, Cuba

People walk on a flooded street.

Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters

Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters

Aug. 28 | Batabano, Mayabeque Province, Cuba

A dog walks in a flooded area.

Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images

Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 28 | Batabano, Mayabeque Province, Cuba

People walk in a flooded area.

Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images

Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 28 | Havana, Cuba

An old car passes by while dark clouds are seen due to Tropical Storm Idalia.

Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images

Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 28 | Batabano, Mayabeque Province, Cuba

People walk in a flooded area as Idalia approaches the western tip of the island nation. Tropical Storm Idalia strengthened as it neared Cuba.

Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images

Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 28 | Guanimar, Cuba

A tractor passes by in a flooded street.

Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters

Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters

Aug. 28 | St. Pete Beach, Fla.

Terry Moore, left, and Ken Schiedermayer bring in equipment for Sand Dunes Beach Services.

Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post

Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post

Aug. 28 | St. Pete Beach, Fla.

Terry Moore brings in umbrellas for Sand Dunes Beach Services.

Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post

Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post

Aug. 28 | St. Pete Beach, Fla.

Glenn Miller puts boards up to protect Gennaro’s Pizza.

Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post

Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post

Aug. 28 | Ocala, Fla.

Employee Sharon Walsh fills a cart with cases of water at Home Depot.

Doug Engle/Usa Today Network/Reuters

Doug Engle/Usa Today Network/Reuters

Aug. 28 | Tampa, Fla.

Erin Amiss, of North Carolina, a student at Eckerd College, packs her car after students were told to evacuate the St. Petersburg campus.

Chris O'Meara/AP

Chris O'Meara/AP

Aug. 28 | Tampa, Fla.

Motorists wait in line during sandbag distribution at MacFarlane Park.

Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times/AP

Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times/AP

Aug. 28 | Tampa, Fla.

Members of the Parks and Recreation Dept. help residents with sandbags.

Chris O'Meara/AP

Chris O'Meara/AP

Aug. 28 | St. Pete Beach, Fla.

Randall Arroyo, right, and his sons Liam, center, Jase, center left, and Teo, left, fill sandbags.

Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post

Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post

Aug. 28 | St. Pete Beach, Fla.

Bobby Garrett carries a sandbag.

Thomas Simonetti/For The Washington Post

Thomas Simonetti/For The Washington Post

Aug. 28 | Tampa, Fla.

David Fuentes, 34, loads sandbags onto a truck bed at MacFarlane Park.

Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times/AP

Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times/AP

More from The Post

Idalia live updates: Storm strengthens into hurricane, expected to rapidly intensify before hitting Florida

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook and Troy Witcher