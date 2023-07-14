In photos: Monsoons flood India’s Delhi as river rises to record levels

Photography
Tens of thousands of people evacuated India’s capital territory of Delhi after the monsoons swelled the Yamuna River to record levels, flooding large parts of the city.
Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images
The Yamuna, which passes through Delhi, rose to nearly 209 meters on Friday, the highest recorded flood level for the river, according to India’s Central Water Commission. The previous record of 207 meters stood for 45 years until Wednesday as the annual monsoon season brought heavy rainfall to the area.
Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images
Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images
The current monsoon came almost a week ahead of schedule, according to the India Meteorological Department. Landslides caused by the monsoon have killed more than 88 people in the northernmost state of Himachal Pradesh, according to the BBC.
Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images
Manish Swarup/AP
Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images
Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images
Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images
Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images
Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images
Rajat Gupta/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images
Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images
Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Adnan Abidi/Reuters
More from The Post
Heavy rains lash India, causing flooding, landslides and killing 22
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Jintak Han