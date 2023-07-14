Photography

In photos: Monsoons flood India’s Delhi as river rises to record levels

By Jintak Han | Jul 14, 2023

Tens of thousands of people evacuated India’s capital territory of Delhi after the monsoons swelled the Yamuna River to record levels, flooding large parts of the city.

Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

The Yamuna, which passes through Delhi, rose to nearly 209 meters on Friday, the highest recorded flood level for the river, according to India’s Central Water Commission. The previous record of 207 meters stood for 45 years until Wednesday as the annual monsoon season brought heavy rainfall to the area.

Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

A Hindu priest shows how deep the flood waters are inside a temple on Thursday.

Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Adnan Abidi/Reuters

A man reacts as he stands on a bridge over the overflowing Yamuna river on Thursday.

Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Adnan Abidi/Reuters

People carry bulls to safety on Wednesday.

Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

The current monsoon came almost a week ahead of schedule, according to the India Meteorological Department. Landslides caused by the monsoon have killed more than 88 people in the northernmost state of Himachal Pradesh, according to the BBC.

Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

A motorcyclist drives through a water logged street on July 9.

Manish Swarup/AP

Manish Swarup/AP

A boy plays in flood water on Tuesday.

Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

A man takes cover under a plastic bag on July 8.

Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

Children play on a flooded road on July 8.

Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Traffic comes to a stop on Monday.

Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

National Disaster Response Force personnel evacuate people from flooded areas on Wednesday.

Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Adnan Abidi/Reuters

A man carries a dog to higher ground on Thursday.

Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

A woman collects her belongings before evacuating on Tuesday.

Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

People carry their belongings as they take shelter under a bridge on Tuesday.

Rajat Gupta/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Rajat Gupta/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A child looks on as he stands in a queue to receive food at a temporary shelter on Wednesday.

Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

A boy takes a nap at a makeshift shelter on a bridge on Thursday..

Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

A Hindu priest closes the gate of a flooded temple on Thursday.

Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Guddu, 40, plays with his 21-day-old daughter, Rinki, in a makeshift shelter on a roadside on Wednesday.

Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Adnan Abidi/Reuters

More from The Post

Heavy rains lash India, causing flooding, landslides and killing 22

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Jintak Han