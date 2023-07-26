In photos: Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Photography
Sinéad O’Connor, an Irish singer-songwriter who sold millions of records in the 1990s with her ethereal ballads and rebellious anthems, all while defying expectations of how a female pop star should behave — shaving her head, speaking out about her mental health struggles, protesting the Catholic Church during a performance on live television — has died at 56.
Sinéad O’Connor, Irish singer of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U,’ dies at 56
