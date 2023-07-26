Photography

In photos: Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 26, 2023

Sinéad O’Connor, an Irish singer-songwriter who sold millions of records in the 1990s with her ethereal ballads and rebellious anthems, all while defying expectations of how a female pop star should behave — shaving her head, speaking out about her mental health struggles, protesting the Catholic Church during a performance on live television — has died at 56.

Ints Kalnins/Reuters

Feb. 22, 1989

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor attends the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall.

AP

Oct. 17, 1992

Actor and singer Kris Kristofferson comforts Sinead O'Connor after she was booed off stage during the Bob Dylan anniversary concert at New York. The performance was her first live event since she ripped a picture of Pope John Paul II during "Saturday Night Live."

Ron Frehm/AP

May 13, 2000

O'Connor hugs her daughtr, Roisin, during an anti-racism demonstration in Dublin, Ireland.

Reuters

July 23, 1997

O'Connor sings during her concert at the Paleo Festival in Nyon, Switzerland.

Reuters Photographer/.

Dec. 6, 2005

O'Connor performs at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

June 26, 2007

O'Connor makes an appearance at Borders bookstore in New York to promote her new 2-CD release "Theology."

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

March 15, 2008

O'Connor performs during the 5th annual West Coast Blues n Roots Festival in Esplanade Park in Perth, Australia.

Paul Kane/Getty Images

July 18, 2009

O'Connor performs during the Positivus music festival in Salacgriva, Latvia.

Ints Kalnins/Reuters

Oct. 27, 2011

O'Connor and Deborah Harry pose together at amfAR's Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles.

Matt Sayles/AP

FILE PHOTO: Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on stage during the Carthage Jazz Festival in Tunis April 4, 2013. The festival runs till April 14. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi/File Photo

Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters

Oct. 5, 2014

O'Connor performs during the Italian State RAI TV program "Che Tempo che Fa", in Milan.

Antonio Calanni/AP

July 4, 2015

O'Connor performs during the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland.

Jean-Christophe Bott/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Dec. 9, 2019

O'Connor sings at Akvarium Klub in Budapest, Hungary.

Marton Monus/Mti/AP

March 1, 2020

O’Connor in Bray, Ireland.

Laura Hynd for The Washington Post

