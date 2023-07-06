This browser does not support the video element.

Photography

Photos: Israelis protest after Tel Aviv police chief says he was forced out

By Naomi Schanen and Morgan Coates | Jul 6, 2023

Thousands of protesters blocked Tel Aviv’s main highway and major intersections across Israel on Wednesday following the apparent forced resignation of the city’s popular police chief, Ami Eshed.

Reuters

A protester confronts a mounted police officer during a demonstration in Tel Aviv on Wednesday after the city's police chief quit, citing government interference in his handling of anti-government protesters.

Nir Elias/Reuters

Nir Elias/Reuters

The police chief announced his resignation in a television address late Wednesday, saying that he was “removed” from his position “on political grounds,” according to the Jerusalem Post.

Nir Elias/Reuters

A protester dressed as a character from “The Handmaid's Tale” TV series blocks a freeway during a protest in Tel Aviv.

Ohad Zwigenberg/AP

Ohad Zwigenberg/AP

Israelis block a freeway as they protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system.

Ohad Zwigenberg/AP

Ohad Zwigenberg/AP

Eshed regularly clashed with Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, who pushed for police to take a more hard-line approach to months of anti-government protests.

Ohad Zwigenberg/AP

This browser does not support the video element.

Reuters

Tens of thousands of Israelis have demonstrated since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government announced plans to remake the country’s judicial system in January. The controversial move would allow members of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, to control judicial appointments, eliminate judicial review of legislation and vote down Supreme Court decisions, in what critics call a threat to democracy.

Reuters

Protesters demonstrate in Tel Aviv after the city's police chief quit.

Nir Elias/Reuters

Nir Elias/Reuters

This browser does not support the video element.

Reuters

Protesters holding blue and white Israeli flags lit bonfires and halted traffic on a normally bustling Ayalon Highway. Baton-wielding police officers mounted on horseback attempted to disperse the crowds, while others shot at protesters with water cannons.

Reuters

A person holding an Israeli flag is sprayed with water during a demonstration.

Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Israeli police disperse anti-government protesters on Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv.

Oren Ziv/AFP/Getty Images

Oren Ziv/AFP/Getty Images

A car drove into a crowd of protesters, hitting at least two people and knocking one of them to the ground, Reuters said. The driver was quickly arrested and no injuries were reported.

Oren Ziv/AFP/Getty Images

Anti-government protesters carrying Israeli flags light bonfires as they block the Ayalon Highway during a protest against government's controversial plans to overhaul the justice system.

Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

An aerial view shows Israeli police using a water cannon against protesters as they block Tel Aviv's main access roads during a demonstration.

Stringer/Reuters

Stringer/Reuters

Israelis protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system.

Oded Balilty/AP

Oded Balilty/AP

Anti-government protesters carrying Israeli flags light bonfires and flares as they block the Ayalon Highway.

Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

An aerial view shows protesters blocking Tel Aviv's main access road during a demonstration in support of the ousted Tel Aviv police chief.

More from The Post

Thousands of Israelis cripple Tel Aviv highway to support police chief ousted by Netanyahu ally

In photos: Jenin left in rubble after Israeli raid killed 12 Palestinians

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Video production and text by Naomi Schanen, photo editing by Morgan Coates