Photos: Israelis protest after Tel Aviv police chief says he was forced out

Thousands of protesters blocked Tel Aviv’s main highway and major intersections across Israel on Wednesday following the apparent forced resignation of the city’s popular police chief, Ami Eshed.
Reuters
Nir Elias/Reuters
The police chief announced his resignation in a television address late Wednesday, saying that he was “removed” from his position “on political grounds,” according to the Jerusalem Post.
Nir Elias/Reuters
Ohad Zwigenberg/AP
Ohad Zwigenberg/AP
Eshed regularly clashed with Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, who pushed for police to take a more hard-line approach to months of anti-government protests.
Ohad Zwigenberg/AP
Reuters
Tens of thousands of Israelis have demonstrated since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government announced plans to remake the country’s judicial system in January. The controversial move would allow members of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, to control judicial appointments, eliminate judicial review of legislation and vote down Supreme Court decisions, in what critics call a threat to democracy.
Reuters
Nir Elias/Reuters
Reuters
Protesters holding blue and white Israeli flags lit bonfires and halted traffic on a normally bustling Ayalon Highway. Baton-wielding police officers mounted on horseback attempted to disperse the crowds, while others shot at protesters with water cannons.
Reuters
Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
Oren Ziv/AFP/Getty Images
A car drove into a crowd of protesters, hitting at least two people and knocking one of them to the ground, Reuters said. The driver was quickly arrested and no injuries were reported.
Oren Ziv/AFP/Getty Images
Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Stringer/Reuters
Oded Balilty/AP
Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Credits
Video production and text by Naomi Schanen, photo editing by Morgan Coates