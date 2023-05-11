It’s near the Potomac River and George Washington’s Mount Vernon

Photography

By Sophia Solano | May 11, 2023

A ranch house was built here in 1973, but a major remodeling and renovation project turned it into a roomy, roughly 6,700-square-foot Colonial-style residence in the late 1980s. The back of the house has big windows that offer panoramic views of the Potomac River, and the property is within easy walking distance of the historic Mount Vernon home of the nation’s first president. The house has a front portico, a back porch and a foyer with a high ceiling, a marble-tiled floor and a grand staircase. Take a look inside.

An addition to the house in the late 1980s included large windows with panoramic views of the Potomac River.

A row of windows on the first floor (or main level) that overlook the Potomac River.

A sitting area on the main level.

The dining room has a chandelier.

The kitchen has a breakfast bar.

The lower-level entertainment room has a wine cooler.

One of two rounded sitting areas on the main level.

The kitchen has newly renovated cabinetry.

The primary suite bathroom has a heated floor and a jetted tub.

The primary bedroom suite has a coffee bar.

The primary bedroom suite has a walk-in closet and two sitting areas.

The second floor has two bedrooms, this and another, in addition to the primary bedroom.

The lower-level entertainment room has a fireplace set in a brick wall.

