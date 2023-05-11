It’s near the Potomac River and George Washington’s Mount Vernon

A ranch house was built here in 1973, but a major remodeling and renovation project turned it into a roomy, roughly 6,700-square-foot Colonial-style residence in the late 1980s. The back of the house has big windows that offer panoramic views of the Potomac River, and the property is within easy walking distance of the historic Mount Vernon home of the nation’s first president. The house has a front portico, a back porch and a foyer with a high ceiling, a marble-tiled floor and a grand staircase. Take a look inside.