Photography

In photos, videos: Heavy rains trigger deadly flooding, landslides in Japan

By Naomi Schanen and Morgan Coates | Jul 10, 2023

Torrential rain triggered landslides and flooding in southwestern Japan on Monday, killing at least three people and leaving several others missing.

TVQ via Reuters

A woman looks out Monday over an area covered in water from a swollen river in the town of Tachiarai, Fukuoka prefecture, after heavy rains hit wide areas of Kyushu island.

Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images

Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a special heavy rain warning to eight municipalities in Fukuoka, Saga and Oita prefectures of the northern Kyushu island. Authorities ordered tens of thousands of residents to leave their homes.

Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images

Debris from flooding clogs a road in Tanushimarumachi in the city of Kurume, Fukuoka prefecture. (JIJI Press/AFP/Getty Images)

Water from the swollen Chikugo river swallows roads and buildings in the town of Tachiarai, Fukuoka prefecture, on Monday, in an image from AFPTV video footage.

Harumi Ozawa/AFP/Getty Images

Harumi Ozawa/AFP/Getty Images

A chief forecaster at the Japan Meteorological Agency, Satoshi Sugimoto, called it the “heaviest rain we have ever experienced,” according to the Japan Times. The agency issued a level 5 alert — the highest level of warning — for areas at risk of landslides, where lives are in imminent danger, Sugimoto said.

Harumi Ozawa/AFP/Getty Images

Twitter @zXshun via Reuters

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism announced flooding alerts for six rivers in the region, and the Japan Water Agency released water from dams in Fukuoka province as an emergency measure, the Mainichi newspaper reported.

Twitter @zXshun via Reuters

Cars are stranded on a road flooded by heavy rain in Kurume, Fukuoka prefecture, on Monday

Kyodo News/Reuters

Kyodo News/Reuters

Rescuers work near a house destroyed by a landslide in Karatsu, Saga prefecture, on Monday.

Kyodo News

Kyodo News

Saga and Fukuoka prefectures have asked for Ground Self-Defense Force dispatch personnel to rescue those who remain missing in the rubble and debris.

Kyodo News

People walk through hip-deep water along a flooded road as more rain falls in Kurume, Fukuoka prefecture.

Kyodo News/Reuters

Kyodo News/Reuters

A collapsed building is surrounded by debris from flooding in Tanushimarumachi in the city of Kurume, Fukuoka prefecture. (JIJI Press/AFP/Getty Images)

Str/AFP/Getty Images

Str/AFP/Getty Images

Authorities advised people living in at-risk areas to move to the second floor and to stay away from mountains, cliffs and streams.

Str/AFP/Getty Images

Residents maneuver through a flooded street in the city of Kureme, Fukuoka prefecture.

Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images

Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images

Japan’s Kyushu island is often hit with heavy rain during the annual rainy season from May to July. On July 3, torrential rain pounded Kumamoto, a prefecture south of Fukuoka in Kyushu, with evacuation orders issued for some 360,000 residents. In 2018, at least 58 people were killed after record-breaking rainfall hit the same region.

Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images

Floodwaters race downhill next to a house damaged by a landslide in Karatsu, Saga prefecture, southern Japan.

Kyodo News

Kyodo News

Mud from a landslide damaged houses in Karatsu, Saga prefecture, southern Japan.

Kyodo News

Kyodo News

Credits

Video production and text by Naomi Schanen, photo editing by Morgan Coates