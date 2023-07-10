In photos, videos: Heavy rains trigger deadly flooding, landslides in Japan

Photography
Torrential rain triggered landslides and flooding in southwestern Japan on Monday, killing at least three people and leaving several others missing.
The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a special heavy rain warning to eight municipalities in Fukuoka, Saga and Oita prefectures of the northern Kyushu island. Authorities ordered tens of thousands of residents to leave their homes.
A chief forecaster at the Japan Meteorological Agency, Satoshi Sugimoto, called it the “heaviest rain we have ever experienced,” according to the Japan Times. The agency issued a level 5 alert — the highest level of warning — for areas at risk of landslides, where lives are in imminent danger, Sugimoto said.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism announced flooding alerts for six rivers in the region, and the Japan Water Agency released water from dams in Fukuoka province as an emergency measure, the Mainichi newspaper reported.
Saga and Fukuoka prefectures have asked for Ground Self-Defense Force dispatch personnel to rescue those who remain missing in the rubble and debris.
Authorities advised people living in at-risk areas to move to the second floor and to stay away from mountains, cliffs and streams.
Japan’s Kyushu island is often hit with heavy rain during the annual rainy season from May to July. On July 3, torrential rain pounded Kumamoto, a prefecture south of Fukuoka in Kyushu, with evacuation orders issued for some 360,000 residents. In 2018, at least 58 people were killed after record-breaking rainfall hit the same region.
