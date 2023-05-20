Photography

In photos: Remembering the life of Jim Brown, Hall of Fame NFL legend, actor and social activist

By Washington Post Staff | May 20, 2023

Jim Brown, who was often called the greatest football player of his time but who gave up the sport at the peak of his career in the 1960s, declaring himself a “highly paid, over-glamorized gladiator,” and turned instead to acting and activism, died May 18 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 87.

AP

Dec. 9, 1956

Representatives of Syracuse University, including Jim Brown, right, coach Ben Schwartzwalder, left, Chancellor William Tolley and Lew Andreas, director of athletics, admire the Lambert Trophy, emblematic of the best football team in the East, that was awarded and presented to the school in Syracuse, N.Y.

JH/AP

Dec. 27, 1957

Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown, left, and quarterback Tommy O'Connell, autograph footballs before the NFL Championship game at Briggs Stadium in Detroit.

Julian Wilson/AP

Oct. 12, 1958

Brown hurtles for a touchdown during a game in Cleveland against the Chicago Cardinals.

AP

Nov. 13, 1958

Brown studies in the dressing room before a practice session in Cleveland.

AP

Jan. 24, 1959

Brown, right, of the Cleveland Brown and John Unitas, of the Baltimore Colts, left, co-winners of the Pro Player of the Year Award, flank Vice President Richard Nixon at the annual Touchdown Awards dinner in Washington.

Charles P. Gorry/AP

1960s

Brown stands on the sideline during a home game at Municipal Stadium in Cleveland.

Robert Riger/Getty Images

Oct. 1960

Brown runs after a reception against the Cowboys in Dallas.

AP

Jan. 30, 1964

Brown performs as a 19th century cavalry trooper during a screen test at 20th Century-Fox studio in Hollywood.

Don Brinn/AP

Jan. 24, 1965

Brown, a former football star for Syracuse University, holds the Hickok Pro Athlete of the Year Award, a $10,000 diamond-studded belt, presented during a dinner in Rochester, N.Y.

AP

Oct. 25, 1965

Brown reads the New York Daily News which headlined him on its back page after running the ball 234 yards against the New York Giants in the Browns win at Yankee Stadium.

AP

Oct. 27, 1965

After a game, Brown relaxes at home with his wife, Sue, and son, Jim Jr., in Cleveland.

AP

Nov. 14, 1965

Brown carries the ball during an NFL game against the New York Giants in Cleveland.

AP

May 12, 1966

Muhammad Ali, right, world heavyweight boxing champion, has a friendly bout with his buddy, Brown, As Ali's regular sparring partner, Jimmy Ellis, looks on at Hyde Park in London.

AP

July 15, 1966

Brown spurts for an eight-yard gain against Washington at Griffith Stadium.

Charles Del Vecchio/The Washington Post

Nov. 6, 1967

Brown, right, wearing the uniform of a Marine captain for the upcoming film Ice Station Zero, directed by John Sturges.

AP

Feb. 11, 1970

Brown, left, president of the Black Economic Union, confers with Mrs. Anne Faulkner, 74, in her poor neighborhood at Holly Springs, Miss. Brown led about 25 black athletes for the firsthand look at conditions his BEU hopes to improve.

AP

Sept. 7, 1977

Brown speaks out at a press conference in Los Angeles, announcing the plans for a Hollywood Bowl Gala program, sponsored by Save Our Rights Foundation, Inc., a group advocating gay rights.

George Brich/AP

Nov. 13, 1977

Former football player Brown, left, signs an autograph in the press box before the start of an NFL game between Los Angeles and Green Bay in Milwaukee.

Steve Pyle/AP

Dec. 8, 1977

The Bee Gees clown around with actor Brown during night's disco party for the Los Angeles premiere of the Paramount movie "Saturday Night Fever."

George Brich/AP

Feb. 6, 1984

Brown, right, appears with Walter Payton, left, and Franco Harris during taping of the Phil Donahue TV talk show in Chicago

Charles Knoblock/AP

Dec. 2, 1999

Brown waves after receiving the Sports Illustrated's 20th Century Sports Award in Football in New York.

Mark Lennihan/AP

Sept. 23, 2003

Brown gestures as he speaks at a news conference in Miami. Brown announced that Dolphins running back Ricky Williams' foundation, Run Ricky Run, is now donating some of its proceeds to the Amer-I-Can program, founded by Brown to help quell gang violence and educate troubled youth.

Wilfredo Lee/AP

Sept. 10, 2004

Brown picks up a trophy presented by NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, to the members of Cleveland Browns 1964 Championship team, at Severance Hall in Cleveland.

Jamie-Andrea Yanak/AP

Feb 18, 2020

Brown announces, outside the West Wing of the White House, that President Trump pardoned former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Sept. 22, 2022

A statue of Brown outside the Browns FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Gene J. Puskar/AP

Sept. 18, 1984

Brown poses with a trophy at his Los Angeles home.

AP

