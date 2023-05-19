Jordan Neely, man killed from chokehold on subway, laid to rest in New York

Photography
Mourners gathered Friday at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem to pay their respects to Jordan Neely, 30, who died after a rider placed him in a minutes-long chokehold on a New York City subway train this month.
Witness video shows Daniel Penny, 24, pinning Neely, who flailed his arms, kicked his legs and struggled to free himself before Penny released him.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Police say witnesses described Neely as acting in a “hostile and erratic manner.” The man was shouting on the F train that he was hungry and thirsty, a witness told The Washington Post, but did not attack anyone before he was placed in a chokehold.
Neely, who appeared unconscious at the end of the video, was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said. New York’s chief medical examiner ruled his death as a homicide.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters
Shannon Stapleton/Reuters
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images
Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images
Reuters
Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images
Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters
Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
In his eulogy on Friday, the Rev. Al Sharpton said race played a role in how authorities handled the case, the Associated Press reported. If Penny had been Black, Sharpton said, the outcome would have been much different.
“[Authorities] would not have let that Black guy leave the precinct that night,” Sharpton said.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters
Penny, a Marine Corps veteran, was initially arrested and released without charges after the May 1 incident, which led to protests and outrage from public officials for nearly two weeks.
Penny was arraigned on a second-degree manslaughter charge and released on May 12.
Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Credits
Photo Editing by Max Becherer and Natalia Jiménez-Stuard.