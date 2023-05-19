Photography

Jordan Neely, man killed from chokehold on subway, laid to rest in New York

By Andrea Salcedo | May 19, 2023

Mourners gathered Friday at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem to pay their respects to Jordan Neely, 30, who died after a rider placed him in a minutes-long chokehold on a New York City subway train this month.

Witness video shows Daniel Penny, 24, pinning Neely, who flailed his arms, kicked his legs and struggled to free himself before Penny released him.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Police say witnesses described Neely as acting in a “hostile and erratic manner.” The man was shouting on the F train that he was hungry and thirsty, a witness told The Washington Post, but did not attack anyone before he was placed in a chokehold.

Neely, who appeared unconscious at the end of the video, was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said. New York’s chief medical examiner ruled his death as a homicide.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Larry Smith, foster brother of Jordan Neely, at the funeral.

Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Pallbearers carry the casket of Jordan Neely.

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Police stand outside as mourners gather for the funeral.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Mourners attend the funeral.

Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

Mourners take their seats at Mount Neboh Baptist Church.

Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

This browser does not support the video element.

Reuters

Mourners attend the funeral for Jordan Neely.

Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

A woman gestures during the funeral.

Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attends Jordan Neely's funeral.

Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at Mount Neboh Baptist Church.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In his eulogy on Friday, the Rev. Al Sharpton said race played a role in how authorities handled the case, the Associated Press reported. If Penny had been Black, Sharpton said, the outcome would have been much different.

“[Authorities] would not have let that Black guy leave the precinct that night,” Sharpton said.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The casket carrying Jordan Neely is carried by pallbearers after the conclusion of his public viewing and funeral.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A woman holds a Pan-African flag near the hearse.

Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Penny, a Marine Corps veteran, was initially arrested and released without charges after the May 1 incident, which led to protests and outrage from public officials for nearly two weeks.

Penny was arraigned on a second-degree manslaughter charge and released on May 12.

Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Andre Zachery, Jordan Neely's father, follows the casket.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

People gather around the hearse following Jordan Neely's funeral.

Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A person places their hand on Jordan Neely's hearse.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

More from The Post

Man dies on N.Y. subway after rider puts him in minutes-long chokehold

After homeless man choked on subway, NYC grapples with treatment of mentally ill

Daniel Penny charged with manslaughter in Jordan Neely’s subway chokehold death

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo Editing by Max Becherer and Natalia Jiménez-Stuard.