Look inside this French-inspired D.C. house on sale for $3.99 million

By Sophia Solano | Jan 5, 2023

This marble-clad house is more than 4,700 square feet and features grand curving stairs, a formal receiving room and a double-size living room. Dark-stained hardwood floors, crown molding and checkered marble flooring decorate various spaces. Take a look inside.

A large living room has doors that open to the backyard.

The living room has a wood-burning fireplace and dark-stained wood floors.

The kitchen also features seating space.

The curved stairs connect the levels of the home.

The house has five bathrooms, including this powder room.

The kitchen was renovated in 2013 and includes Carrara marble countertops.

The laundry room, renovated in 2021, has a marble sink.

The kitchen includes a breakfast bar.

The formal dining room has French doors that lead to the backyard.

The primary suite includes walk-in closets.

The renovated primary bathroom was spa-inspired, according to the sellers.

The primary bathroom has built-in shelves.

The backyard includes a patio and landscaped yard.

The house has bedrooms that could be used as a home office or gym.

Credits

Photos by Constance Gauthier