Photos of Jimmy Carter: The life of the 39th president and humanitarian

Photography
Jimmy Carter, a former Georgia governor, served a single notably purposeful but crisis-ridden term as president. After he was denied reelection in 1980, he dedicated himself to humanitarian efforts, for which he received the Nobel Peace Prize, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and many other honors.
Michael Williamson/The Washington Post
Michael Williamson/The Washington Post
AP
Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP
Horace Cort/AP
John Storey/AP
Frank Johnston/The Washington Post
AP
Suzanne Vlamis/AP
Barry Thumma/AP
Harvey Georges
WHITE HOUSE/AP
Barry Thumma/AP
Mao/AP
Madeline Drexler/AP
AP
JOE HOLLOWAY JR./AP
AP
Carol Francavilla/AP
CHOO YOUN-KONG/AFP/Getty Images
Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Alex Brandon/AP
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post
Bernat Armangue/AP
John Bazemore/AP
Saul Loeb/Pool/AP
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
More from the Post
Former president Jimmy Carter opts for home hospice care for final days
The latest from The Washington Post