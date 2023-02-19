Photography

Photos of Jimmy Carter: The life of the 39th president and humanitarian

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 19, 2023

Jimmy Carter, a former Georgia governor, served a single notably purposeful but crisis-ridden term as president. After he was denied reelection in 1980, he dedicated himself to humanitarian efforts, for which he received the Nobel Peace Prize, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and many other honors.

Michael Williamson/The Washington Post

Nov. 28, 2019

Jimmy Carter during an interview in Washington, D.C., in 2006, after publication of his book “Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid.” He devoted much of his post-presidency to Middle East peace efforts.

Michael Williamson/The Washington Post

1931

Carter at age 6, with a sister, Gloria, 4, in the family’s hometown of Plains, Ga. He grew up on the family farm near Plains, in a house with no electricity or running water.

AP

July 7, 1946

Jimmy Carter, 21, and Rosalynn Smith, 18, on their wedding day, shortly after he graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy. They met through Rosalynn's friendship with Carter's sister Ruth.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP

Sept. 15, 1966

Carter, then a state senator, with Rosalynn Carter after a strong showing in the Democratic primary for Georgia governor. Segregationist Lester Maddox still won the primary and governorship that year.

Horace Cort/AP

Sept. 10, 1970

Carter, with his mother, Lillian Carter, by his side, is greeted by supporters in Atlanta after the Democratic gubernatorial primary in 1970. Carter went on to defeat former governor Carl Sanders in a primary runoff and then won the general election.

John Storey/AP

Jan. 12, 1971

Judge Robert H. Jordan administers the oath of office to Carter, then 46, at the Capitol in Atlanta. As Georgia governor, Carter appointed more women and minorities to state government positions than all of his predecessors combined.

June 13, 1976

Carter and brother Billy, always the family rebel and a well-known figure during the Carter presidency, in one of the family’s peanut fields. Jimmy Carter built the family farm into a thriving agribusiness after leaving the Navy.

Frank Johnston/The Washington Post

Dec. 13, 1974

Carter holds his daughter, Amy, 7, just after he officially announced in Atlanta that he would seek the Democratic nomination for president. He had been quietly laying the groundwork for his bid with the help of longtime key aides Hamilton Jordan and Jody Powell.

July 15, 1976

Jimmy Carter on the final night of the 1976 Democratic National Convention at Madison Square Garden in New York, the culmination of a campaign that brought him from relative obscurity to winning his party's presidential nomination.

Sept. 23, 1976

Carter debates President Gerald Ford at Philadelphia's Walnut Street Theater in the first of three televised debates. Carter's 30-point lead in polls in early fall evaporated after a number of campaign stumbles.

AP

Jan. 20, 1977

The Carters and daughter Amy got out of the presidential limousine to walk the parade route between the Capitol and the White House after his inauguration — an early signal of his disdain for the “imperial” trappings of the presidency.

Suzanne Vlamis/AP

Aug. 4, 1977

Carter is applauded by members of Congress in the White House Rose Garden after signing a bill creating the Energy Department in 1977. Energy policy was a major focus of his administration, as well as a source of political headaches.

Barry Thumma/AP

Aug. 30, 1977

Carter meets at the White House with civic leaders from Georgia and Florida to explain the Panama Canal treaty, which he pushed through despite fierce conservative opposition. It gave Panama control of the canal beginning in 2000.

Harvey Georges

Sept. 6, 1978

Carter is flanked by Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin at Camp David, Md., during negotiations that produced a signature success of his presidency: the peace treaty between Egypt and Israel.

WHITE HOUSE/AP

July 15, 1978

Carter and West German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt are all smiles as they prepare to depart Berlin after visiting the Berlin Wall and the Airlift Memorial. The military buildup credited with hastening the demise of the Soviet Union began under Carter.

April 1, 1979

The Carters visit the control room of the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant near Middletown, Pa., a few days after the partial meltdown of a reactor there. It was a setback not only for nuclear energy but also for Carter's energy initiatives.

March 10, 1979

The Carters exchange a kiss before he boards a helicopter for a trip from the White House to Camp David, Md. An activist first lady, Rosalynn Carter attended Cabinet meetings and policy sessions and served as a trusted adviser to the president.

Barry Thumma/AP

June 18, 1979

Carter with Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev outside the U.S. Embassy in Vienna, where they met for private talks before signing the SALT II treaty limiting nuclear arms. Carter withdrew the pact from Senate consideration when Soviet forces invaded Afghanistan.

July 15, 1979

At a service station in Los Angeles, a college student watches Carter deliver a nationally televised speech on the 1979 energy crisis. The Iranian revolution disrupted oil production, and soaring prices and long lines at gas stations eroded Carter's popularity.

Mao/AP

Aug. 30, 1979

Carter's encounter with a swimming “killer rabbit” while he was fishing was widely lampooned. The story reinforced an impression, cultivated by his political opponents, of a hapless president unequal to his office.

Oct. 28, 1980

Carter, left, and Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan shake hands after their debate in Cleveland.

Madeline Drexler/AP

Nov. 4, 1980

Carter, accompanied by his wife, Rosalynn, and other family members, tells supporters at a Washington hotel that he has conceded the presidential election to Republican Ronald Reagan, who won by almost 10 percentage points, sweeping 44 of the 50 states.

AP

Jan. 20, 1981

Carter kisses and hugs his mother, Lillian, after arriving in Plains to begin, at age 56, what became a widely lauded post-presidential life.

JOE HOLLOWAY JR./AP

Jan. 21, 1981

Carter's first act after leaving the White House was a meeting in Germany with 52 Americans whose 444 days in captivity at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran at the hands of Iranian militants became one of the crises derailing his reelection hopes.

AP

July 4, 1990

Carter waves to the crowd after receiving the Liberty Medal in Philadelphia.

Carol Francavilla/AP

June 18, 1994

A North Korean border guard directs the Carters to the South Korean side of the demilitarized zone after a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Il Sung. The meeting helped defuse a crisis over North Korea's nuclear weapons program and paved the way for an agreement reached by the Clinton administration.

CHOO YOUN-KONG/AFP/Getty Images

Oct. 11, 2005

Carter exits a polling site while monitoring Liberia's elections in the capital, Monrovia. As a roving ambassador, he was trusted by fledgling democracies that asked him to monitor elections in Panama, Nicaragua, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Zambia, the West Bank and Gaza.

Chris Hondros/Getty Images

May 21, 2007

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, at ages 82 and 79, help with post-hurricane housing construction in Violet, La. For decades, the Carters spent a week a year with Habitat for Humanity, the Georgia-based nonprofit organization that constructs housing for low-income people.

Alex Brandon/AP

Jan. 7, 2009

Carter and fellow former presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton at a White House gathering with President-elect Barack Obama and President George W. Bush in early January 2009.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Oct. 11, 2010

Carter in the Plains, Ga., ranch house that he and his wife, Rosalynn, built for themselves in 1961. Carter lived more modestly than any ex-president since Harry S. Truman, whom Carter called his favorite president.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Oct. 10, 2010

Carter began teaching Sunday school as a teenager and taught weekly at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains into his 90s. On this particular Sunday, a lesson about emulating Jesus turned into a critique of anti-immigrant sentiment.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Oct. 22, 2010

Carter addresses a demonstration in East Jerusalem protesting the eviction of Palestinians by Israeli authorities. Mary Robinson, a former president of Ireland, is behind him. Carter’s sometimes outspoken criticism of U.S. policies could provoke outrage.

Bernat Armangue/AP

Jan. 14, 2016

Carter is awarded the Order of Manuel Amador Guerrero by Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela during a ceremony at the Carter Center in Atlanta. The award, named for Panama's first president, recognizes accomplishments in politics, science and the arts.

John Bazemore/AP

Jan. 20, 2017

Jimmy Carter, then 92, arrives with Rosalynn at the Capitol for the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. He was an unsparing critic of Trump and said it would be “a disaster” if he won reelection.

Saul Loeb/Pool/AP

Aug. 4, 2018

Jimmy Carter prays with friend Jill Stuckey, center, and others before one of their Saturday dinners at her home in Plains. Carter was a champion for his hometown. In a 2018 interview, he said he and Rosalynn wanted to be buried in Plains partly because they knew their gravesite would draw tourists.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Aug. 4, 2018

The Carters walk home after dinner at their friend Jill Stuckey's house in Plains. At the Carters' 75th anniversary party in July 2021, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “I thought he was a great president because he was a president of values, and he acted upon the values.”

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

