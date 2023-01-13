Singer Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54: Remembering the only child of Elvis Presley

Photography
Lisa Marie Presley, who was born into the celebrity spotlight as the only child of Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla and went on to a career as a singer and songwriter with her own headline-grabbing moments including marriages to pop star Michael Jackson and actor Nicolas Cage, died Jan. 12.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
AP
Lee Celano/Reuters
Lucy Nicholson/AFP/Getty Images
Lucy Nicholson/AFP/Getty Images
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Adele Starr/AP
Donna Mcwilliam/AP
Rob Carr/AP
Seth Wenig/AP
Joel Ryan/AP
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Ashley Landis/EPA
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Lance Murphey/AP
