Photography

Singer Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54: Remembering the only child of Elvis Presley

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 13, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley, who was born into the celebrity spotlight as the only child of Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla and went on to a career as a singer and songwriter with her own headline-grabbing moments including marriages to pop star Michael Jackson and actor Nicolas Cage, died Jan. 12.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Feb. 5, 1968

Elvis Presley poses with wife, Priscilla, and daughter, Lisa Marie, in a room at Baptist hospital in Memphis.

AP

AP

April 18, 1995

Lisa Marie Presley-Jackson and her husband, popstar Michael Jackson, welcome children from around the world as they arrive for a World Children's Conference at Jackson's Neverland Valley Ranch in California.

Lee Celano/Reuters

Lee Celano/Reuters

Oct. 24, 2000

Presley arrives at the Hollywood premiere of the film "Lucky Numbers" with her boyfriend, John Ozek.

Lucy Nicholson/AFP/Getty Images

Lucy Nicholson/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 13, 2001

Presley and her boyfriend, actor Nicolas Cage, arrive at the premiere of his film "Captain Corelli's Mandolin" in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Lucy Nicholson/AFP/Getty Images

Lucy Nicholson/AFP/Getty Images

June 16, 2002

Presley and her brother, Navarone, attend the premiere and after-party for "Lilo & Stitch" in Los Angeles.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Aug. 29, 2002

Avril Lavigne and Presley, right, announce Pink as winner the Best Female Video at the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony in New York.

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 26, 2002

Presley testifies before the House Government Reform committee on whether too many children are being medicated for Attention Deficit Disorder and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder at an increasingly younger age.

Adele Starr/AP

Adele Starr/AP

June 4, 2003

Presley sings during halftime of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the New Jersey Nets and Spurs in San Antonio.

Donna Mcwilliam/AP

Donna Mcwilliam/AP

June 30, 2006

Presley, center, and her mother, Priscilla Presley, pose for photographs with President Bush, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi before they toured Graceland, the home of Elvis, in Memphis. Koizumi is a lifelong fan of the late rock and roll legend.

Rob Carr/AP

Rob Carr/AP

Sept. 10, 2007

Presley claps after the Anna Sui 2008 spring/summer show during Fashion Week in New York.

Seth Wenig/AP

Seth Wenig/AP

Nov. 11, 2010

Presley arrives with guest at a cinema in London’s Leicester Square for the world premiere of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1."

Joel Ryan/AP

Joel Ryan/AP

June 5, 2013

Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

March 12, 2014

Presley performs at Trinity Hall at Old School during the music portion of South by Southwest in Austin, Tex.

Ashley Landis/EPA

Ashley Landis/EPA

May 7, 2015

Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Oct. 16, 2017

Presley, second right, daughter Riley Keough, left, and her twin daughters, Finley Lockwood and Harper Lockwood, arrive at the 24th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

June 21, 2022

From left, Presley, her mother Priscilla and Riley Keough place their hands in cement during a hand and footprint ceremony in their honor at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jan. 31, 2012

Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in the new exhibit "Elvis Through His Daughter's Eyes," at Graceland in Memphis.

Lance Murphey/AP

Lance Murphey/AP

More from the Post

Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis Presley, dies at 54

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook