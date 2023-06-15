Photography

Look around a former horse farm on the market in Potomac, Md.

By Sophia Solano | Jun 15, 2023

This former horse farm sits on more than 13 acres in Potomac, Md., including gardens, orchards and a pool. The house is more 5,300 square feet and has two finished floors above a finished lower level. There is also a carriage house with a five-car garage and a second-level guest suite. Take a look inside and outside.

Nathan Stewart/Nathan Stewart

A small front porch leads to the foyer.

The kitchen has a breakfast bar.

The house has a formal dining room.

A living room is traversed by exposed beams.

A dining area adjoins a porch (at left) that leads to a terrace.

The family room has built-in shelving.

A breakfast nook next to the kitchen.

The primary bedroom has built-in shelving and a fireplace.

The house has four bedrooms in addition to the primary bedroom suite.

The main house is attached to a carriage house with a five-car garage and a guest suite.

The guest suite over the garage has a full kitchen.

The guest suite includes 1,200-square-feet of living space.

The property has gardens, orchards and more than 100 trees.

A patio connects the carriage house and the pool area.

An aerial view of the property, which is more than 13 acres.

Credits

Photos by Nathan Stewart