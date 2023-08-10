Photography

Look inside a 1935 D.C. house on the market for nearly $6.5 million

By Sophia Solano | Aug 10, 2023

A $3 million renovation of this 1935 D.C. house in 2013 doubled the size of the pool, relocated the kitchen and added a safe room and a three-car garage, among other improvements. The renovation also uncovered memorabilia from the campaigns of three Republican senators, and the house became the scene of gatherings that “replicated” extravagant parties of the Reagan era, according to the owner. The house, in the Wesley Heights neighborhood, has three levels, with ample entertainment space, a gym, an outdoor kitchen and an in-law suite. Take a look inside.

The finished lower level has a sitting room.

The living room has a stone fireplace.

The kitchen includes a black walnut island with a breakfast bar.

A view of the primary bedroom suite, which has a sitting area with a fireplace, two walk-in closets and an en suite bathroom.

The primary suite bathroom has a double-sink vanity.

The lower-level den has wood-paneled walls.

The lower-level in-law suite has a kitchen.

The backyard pool was enlarged in 2013.

The three-car garage has two lifts to make room for more cars.

Credits

Photos by Townsend Visuals