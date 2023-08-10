Look inside a 1935 D.C. house on the market for nearly $6.5 million

A $3 million renovation of this 1935 D.C. house in 2013 doubled the size of the pool, relocated the kitchen and added a safe room and a three-car garage, among other improvements. The renovation also uncovered memorabilia from the campaigns of three Republican senators, and the house became the scene of gatherings that “replicated” extravagant parties of the Reagan era, according to the owner. The house, in the Wesley Heights neighborhood, has three levels, with ample entertainment space, a gym, an outdoor kitchen and an in-law suite. Take a look inside.