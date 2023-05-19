Photography

Look inside a 19th-century Shepherd Park mansion

By Sophia Solano | May 19, 2023

Van View, in Northwest Washington’s Shepherd Park neighborhood, has three stories, five bathrooms and eight bedrooms. The mansion was built between 1868 and 1871 by John Van Riswick, a wealthy business executive who lived downtown, as his family’s country house. Another notable owner was Esther Peterson, a prominent 20th-century advocate of consumers’ and women’s rights. Take a look around.

Dave Molina/Dave Molina

The sunroom has floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors.

A rounded nook on the first floor has built-in window seating.

The living area has a fireplace and built-in shelving.

The family room has a fireplace and built-in cabinetry.

A first-floor office receives plenty of natural light.

The primary bedroom has a fireplace, partially visible at left.

The primary bathroom has a separate shower and tub.

One of the house's eight bedrooms.

A third-floor bedroom was converted to storage space.

The third floor has a full bathroom.

The kitchen opens to a backyard patio.

There is a circular driveway at the rear of the house.

The property includes a detached two-car garage.

More from The Post

N.Va. Colonial with river views listed at nearly $2.7 million

Tudor in quiet Bethesda, Md., setting listed for nearly $2.5 million

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photos by Dave Molina