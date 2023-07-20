Photography

Look inside a $3.1 million Georgetown townhouse built in 1892

By Sophia Solano | Jul 20, 2023

This 131-year-old townhouse was restored in a manner that honored its past while providing modern amenities. New millwork reproduced original details. Hardwood floors were repaired. Ceiling medallions were chosen to match the house’s historical era. Meanwhile, the roof has gained solar panels, and kitchen appliances have been updated. The finished lower level has an in-law suite with a kitchenette, a breakfast nook, a full bathroom and two private exits. Take a look inside.

The foyer has a black-and-white tile floor.

The kitchen has recently updated appliances.

Parts of the kitchen have gingham wallpaper.

The living room has a gas fireplace.

A built-in cabinet separates the living room and dining room.

The primary bedroom has built-in storage and room for a sitting area.

The primary suite bathroom has a two-sink vanity.

The primary bedroom suite has a balcony.

Bedrooms on the second and third floor can be used for other purposes.

The finished lower level has an in-law suite.

The property has a patio behind the house.

Credits

Photos by Nathan Stewart