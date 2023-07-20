Look inside a $3.1 million Georgetown townhouse built in 1892

This 131-year-old townhouse was restored in a manner that honored its past while providing modern amenities. New millwork reproduced original details. Hardwood floors were repaired. Ceiling medallions were chosen to match the house’s historical era. Meanwhile, the roof has gained solar panels, and kitchen appliances have been updated. The finished lower level has an in-law suite with a kitchenette, a breakfast nook, a full bathroom and two private exits. Take a look inside.