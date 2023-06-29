Look inside an Arts and Crafts-style house in Arlington, Va.

Photography
Tracy Haller found much to admire in this Arts and Crafts-style Arlington house, but it lacked some details characteristic of that architectural and design movement. After Haller and her husband, Christian Haller, bought the 2006 house in 2008, they began renovations that altered nearly every room, with the Arts and Crafts tradition in mind. Take a look inside.
Chris Ellenbogen/Chris Ellenbogen
Credits
Photos by Chris Ellenbogen