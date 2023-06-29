Photography

Look inside an Arts and Crafts-style house in Arlington, Va.

By Sophia Solano | Jun 29, 2023

Tracy Haller found much to admire in this Arts and Crafts-style Arlington house, but it lacked some details characteristic of that architectural and design movement. After Haller and her husband, Christian Haller, bought the 2006 house in 2008, they began renovations that altered nearly every room, with the Arts and Crafts tradition in mind. Take a look inside.

The house has a front porch.

The library has built-in shelves.

A screened porch looks out on the backyard.

The kitchen, renovated in 2020, has hand-painted tile backsplash.

The primary bedroom suite has two walk-in closets.

A wood trellis on one side of the house provides privacy.

A wine cellar on the lower level has built-in storage and refrigerators.

Credits

Photos by Chris Ellenbogen