Look inside a boldly redecorated 1922 house in D.C.

By Sophia Solano | Jun 8, 2023

Those unimpressed by the white-walled minimalism of today’s real estate market may be interested in the remodeled interior of this house from 1922. With its designer wallpaper, splashes of bright color and other bold design choices, this house is determined to be engaging. Its seller, Cat Bennett, spent years in the fashion industry before discovering an interest in interior decorating. Take a look inside a pandemic project that became a passion.

The foyer runs between family room and office.

The family room has a fireplace.

This powder room has a mirrored privacy wall.

The kitchen has a metal backsplash and a breakfast counter.

The office has built-in storage.

The primary bedroom has a fireplace.

The primary bedroom is attached to a sunroom.

A spare bedroom was used as an additional sitting room.

The lower-level recreation room connects to a patio.

The laundry room has space for storage and sitting.

The lower-level patio is private, flanked by brick walls.

Brick stairs connect the two patios.

Credits

Photos by HomeVisit