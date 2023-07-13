Photography

Look inside former Georgetown home of influential D.C. architect

By Sophia Solano | Jul 13, 2023

Prominent architect Hugh Newell Jacobsen lived in this 1810 townhouse for about five decades after he designed its renovation. He didn’t set out to remodel it for himself, but he moved in after his client decided to live elsewhere. Now, the townhouse has undergone another extensive renovation, including the addition of features favored by the modernist Jacobsen. Take a look inside.

HomeVisit/HomeVisit

The kitchen appliances have gold-colored hardware.

A powder room on the main floor has black marble details.

The back of the house has floor-to-ceiling windows.

The dining room is separated from the living space by a partial wall.

The house has two floor-to-ceiling marble fireplaces.

The primary bedroom suite has a sitting nook.

The primary bedroom suite includes an office.

A view of the house's finished lower level.

More from The Post

Arts and Crafts-style Arlington, Va., house for sale at $2.15 million

1959 D.C. townhouse on the market for nearly $5.5 million

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photos by HomeVisit