Look inside Georgian-style house for sale in D.C.'s Wesley Heights

By Sophia Solano | Aug 2, 2023

This Georgian-style house in D.C.'s Wesley Heights neighborhood has been owned by the same family since construction was completed in 1999. It is more than 8,000 square feet and has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms (including a powder room), and finished loft and lower levels. It also has a wraparound terrace, a pool deck, a pool, a two-car garage and additional space for parking. Take a look inside.

The kitchen has stainless-steel appliances.

The living room has French doors that open to a terrace.

Floral and avian wallpaper decorates the first-floor powder room.

The terrace wraps from the front of the house to one side.

The library has built-in shelves and French doors that lead to the pool area.

The family room is next to the pool patio, at the back of the house, opposite the front entryway.

The primary bedroom suite has a fireplace.

A built-in vanity in the primary bedroom suite.

The primary bathroom has a tub and separate shower.

The house has five bedrooms, including this one with striped wallpaper on the second floor.

The finished third floor, with pine flooring, has been used as workspace but could be used as a bedroom suite.

The lower level has a guest bedroom suite.

The backyard includes a pool with a deck.

Photos by Amir Stoudamire