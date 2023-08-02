Look inside Georgian-style house for sale in D.C.'s Wesley Heights

Photography
This Georgian-style house in D.C.'s Wesley Heights neighborhood has been owned by the same family since construction was completed in 1999. It is more than 8,000 square feet and has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms (including a powder room), and finished loft and lower levels. It also has a wraparound terrace, a pool deck, a pool, a two-car garage and additional space for parking. Take a look inside.
Photos by Amir Stoudamire