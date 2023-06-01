Photography

Look inside James Craik’s historical Alexandria, Va., townhouse

By Sophia Solano | Jun 1, 2023

James Craik, George Washington’s personal physician and confidant, and George Coryell, a friend of the first president and a pallbearer at his funeral, lived in different parts of what became one address: 210 Duke St. in Alexandria, Va. Now on the market for nearly $5 million, this historical property has original details and modern conveniences, like eight fireplaces and a swimming pool. Take a look inside.

A family room has ample seating.

The kitchen was added as part of a renovation in 2004.

Another view of the updated kitchen.

The dining room has a canvas mural depicting the Potomac River in the 18th century.

A view of one of the house's bedrooms with a fireplace.

A room on the fourth floor could be used as a home office or additional storage.

The room where James Craik had his medical practice has the house's original stairs.

A stone walkway in the rear of the house is flanked by shrubbery.

The property has a pool that was installed in 2004.

Credits

Photos by Bob Narod