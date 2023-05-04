Photography

Look inside a nearly $2.5 million Bethesda house with a garden haven

By Sophia Solano | May 4, 2023

This turreted Tudor-style house in Bethesda, Md., was designed by prominent architect Harry Edwards f0r his own home. It was built in 1939 and sits on nearly an acre with lots of trees and perennial flowers that owner Sharon Berzofsky said return every year “like old friends coming for a visit.” The house has many big windows looking out on the garden and a pond that is home to ducks, turtles, koi and great blue herons. Take a look inside — and outside — at this house in a garden haven.

The foyer has a staircase with a curved second-floor landing.

The family room has a fireplace.

A view of the dining room and (in the background) the sunroom.

The recently renovated kitchen has custom cabinetry.

A main-level den has built-in shelving.

The turret's skylight illuminates the stairway's curved second-floor landing.

A primary suite bathroom has a jetted tub.

The lower-level office (or library) has a fireplace.

The property, nearly an acre, has lots of trees and perennial flowers.

The house looks out on a pond that is home to fish, turtles and birds.

Photos by Will Hinostroza