Look inside a nearly $2.5 million Bethesda house with a garden haven

This turreted Tudor-style house in Bethesda, Md., was designed by prominent architect Harry Edwards f0r his own home. It was built in 1939 and sits on nearly an acre with lots of trees and perennial flowers that owner Sharon Berzofsky said return every year “like old friends coming for a visit.” The house has many big windows looking out on the garden and a pond that is home to ducks, turtles, koi and great blue herons. Take a look inside — and outside — at this house in a garden haven.