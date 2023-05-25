Photography

Look inside Pine Crest Manor, now for sale in D.C.

By Sophia Solano | May 25, 2023

Pine Crest Manor, in D.C.'s Cleveland Park neighborhood, was built in 1925 and has been renovated twice since the early 1990s. The Tudor-Revival house, a registered historical landmark, sits on a 1.6-acre lot with mature landscaping that includes perennial gardens and many trees. The house has original chestnut woodwork and custom millwork, an elevator that connects all four levels, and a lower-level guest suite with its own entrance, kitchen and family room. Take a look inside.

The first floor has original chestnut woodwork and custom millwork.

The dining room has a coffered ceiling.

A screened porch looks out on mature greenery.

The elevator, added in 2013, connects all four levels.

The kitchen has granite countertops.

The first-floor library has a barrel ceiling.

The living room has a six-foot-wide stone fireplace.

The primary bedroom has several large closets.

The primary suite's bedroom and sitting room are divided by a retractable television stand.

The primary suite has a walk-in closet and dressing area.

The primary bathroom has a tub, a steam shower and a vanity.

The lower level has another family room.

The lower level has a kitchen that is part of the guest suite.

The patio looks out on the backyard.

The lower level guest suite has a separate entrance.

Credits

Photos by Sean Shanahan