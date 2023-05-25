Look inside Pine Crest Manor, now for sale in D.C.

Pine Crest Manor, in D.C.'s Cleveland Park neighborhood, was built in 1925 and has been renovated twice since the early 1990s. The Tudor-Revival house, a registered historical landmark, sits on a 1.6-acre lot with mature landscaping that includes perennial gardens and many trees. The house has original chestnut woodwork and custom millwork, an elevator that connects all four levels, and a lower-level guest suite with its own entrance, kitchen and family room. Take a look inside.