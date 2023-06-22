Photography

Look inside a renovated Kalorama townhouse

By Sophia Solano | Jun 22, 2023

The 1959 townhouse in D.C.'s Kalorama neighborhood recently underwent a three-year renovation. Some original details were restored or preserved, including the front door, the windows and the living room’s green marble fireplace. The property also has a one-car garage, a pool and a third-floor terrace. Take a look inside.

Sean Shanahan/Sean Shanahan

The kitchen has a reeded island with stool seating.

The dining room has a black-and-white marble floor.

Curved stairs connect all four levels.

The primary bedroom has large, rounded windows.

The elevator connects all four levels.

The library, on the third floor, has a wet bar and glass doors that lead to a terrace.

The third floor has a terrace.

The house has two wet bars, including this one on the lower level.

The townhouse is attached on two sides. The pool can be reached from the lower-level or by stairs from the first floor.

More from The Post

Former horse farm in Potomac, Md., for sale at $4.25 million

Redesigned 1922 house on the market in D.C. for $4.2 million

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photos by Sean Shanahan