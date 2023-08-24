Look inside a rural mansion in Northern Virginia

The manor house at Rockburn Farm in Marshall, Va., has been expanded and renovated repeatedly over hundreds of years. It was rebuilt completely after a fire during the Civil War. Hubert B. Phipps, a prosperous newspaper editor and publisher, owned the property in the 1950s, and he added a wing with a formal living room that he also used as a ballroom. Renovations by the current owner expanded the kitchen, removed walls to open up the first level and made other changes. The house is now more than 12,000 square feet. Take a look inside.