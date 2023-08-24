Photography

Look inside a rural mansion in Northern Virginia

By Sophia Solano | Aug 24, 2023

The manor house at Rockburn Farm in Marshall, Va., has been expanded and renovated repeatedly over hundreds of years. It was rebuilt completely after a fire during the Civil War. Hubert B. Phipps, a prosperous newspaper editor and publisher, owned the property in the 1950s, and he added a wing with a formal living room that he also used as a ballroom. Renovations by the current owner expanded the kitchen, removed walls to open up the first level and made other changes. The house is now more than 12,000 square feet. Take a look inside.

Robert Narod/Robert Narod

The library has built-in shelving and a fireplace.

A curved hallway connects the main house to a wing built in the 1950s.

The sunroom looks out on the pool and a pond.

The kitchen was expanded in a recent renovation.

The foyer has a skylight.

The primary bedroom suite has two full bathrooms, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a bar.

A view of the primary bedroom suite's walk-in closet/dressing room.

More from The Post

Thomas Lovejoy’s McLean, Va., estate on the market for $1.45 million

Wesley Heights house on the market for nearly $6.5 million

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photos by Robert Narod and Gordon Beall