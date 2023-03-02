Look inside Swann House, a 140-year-old mansion in Dupont Circle

Photography
Swann House, built in 1883 by prolific architect Walter Paris, was home to prominent Washingtonians before it became a bed-and-breakfast. The 15-bedroom, 13-bathroom house, one of the oldest in Dupont Circle, is now for sale and marketed as single-family home for the first time in decades. Take a look inside.
Photos by Oleks Yaroshynskyi