Look inside Swann House, a 140-year-old mansion in Dupont Circle

By Sophia Solano | Mar 2, 2023

Swann House, built in 1883 by prolific architect Walter Paris, was home to prominent Washingtonians before it became a bed-and-breakfast. The 15-bedroom, 13-bathroom house, one of the oldest in Dupont Circle, is now for sale and marketed as single-family home for the first time in decades. Take a look inside.

These stairs have been preserved from renovations that took place between 1899 and 1910.

A tea room on the first floor has French doors that open to a deck outside, where stairs lead down to a courtyard and a pool.

Stairs at the rear of the house lead to the roof, which has a balcony with panoramic views.

In an en suite bathroom on the third floor, there is a soaking tub with an overhead shower attachment.

This bathroom has a pair of vanities.

On the second floor, a rear balcony is connected to an en suite bathroom.

A bathroom in one of the house's largest bedroom suites has original windows.

On the first floor, a kitchen has translucent cabinets.

In one of the larger suites, there is a nook overlooking New Hampshire Avenue NW.

The courtyard has a pool.

The first-floor dining room has an original marble frieze on the mantelpiece.

A second-floor balcony is located on the front of the house.

Credits

Photos by Oleks Yaroshynskyi