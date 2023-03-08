Photography

Look inside this $3.98 million house in Kalorama

By Sophia Solano | Mar 8, 2023

This nearly century-old house in Kalorama was once owned by Thomas “Mack” McLarty, President Bill Clinton’s first chief of staff. At least once during his presidency, Clinton gave a speech at a Democratic fundraiser there. The house has four levels, a large entertaining space and unique wallpaper. Take a look inside.

The front doors open to a foyer.

In the rear of the first floor, there's a large space well suited to entertaining.

A formal dining room on the second floor has intricate white moldings.

The kitchen, on the second floor, has a center island.

There is a breakfast area attached to the kitchen.

Both the family room and breakfast area have access to a second-floor balcony.

The primary bedroom has an accent wall behind the bed.

On the third floor, a room that could be an office or bedroom has two walk-in closets.

A bedroom on the the fourth floor, one of two, has built-in shelving.

There's a sitting area in the other fourth-flour bedroom.

The first floor entertainment room opens to a rear patio.

The backyard is fully fenced and surrounded by mature trees.

The property includes a two-car garage.

Photos by Townsend Visuals