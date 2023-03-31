Look inside this $4.85 million Phillips Park house

Just off Foxhall Road, the 16-acre Phillips Park was once the site of art patrons Duncan and Marjorie Phillips’s Dunmarlin estate. The mansion was demolished in 1988, and the property remained undeveloped until the Phillips Park community was established in the mid-2000s. Now on the market for $4.85 million, this house was first owned by Jim Gibson, who was one of D.C.'s leading builders. Take a look inside.