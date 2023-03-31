Photography

Look inside this $4.85 million Phillips Park house

By Sophia Solano | Mar 31, 2023

Just off Foxhall Road, the 16-acre Phillips Park was once the site of art patrons Duncan and Marjorie Phillips’s Dunmarlin estate. The mansion was demolished in 1988, and the property remained undeveloped until the Phillips Park community was established in the mid-2000s. Now on the market for $4.85 million, this house was first owned by Jim Gibson, who was one of D.C.'s leading builders. Take a look inside.

Constance Gauthier/Constance Gauthier/Constance Gauthier

The front door opens to a foyer and spiral stairs.

The kitchen has an island with a wood counter.

The first floor has an office.

Recessed lights rim the ceiling in the dining room.

The first floor, or main level, has a bar.

The primary bedroom suite, on the first floor, has two walk-in closets.

At the rear of the house, French doors open to the covered patio.

The second floor has three bedrooms.

The sellers used part of the lower level as a home gym.

The lower-level entertainment room has built-in shelves and storage.

The backyard has an outdoor kitchen.

The driveway outside the two-car garage has additional parking space.

More from the Post

Former carriage house on Capitol Hill on the market for $1.15 million

Bayfront house in Ocean City, Md., for sale for nearly $5.6 million

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photos by Constance Gauthier