Photography

Remembering the victims of the dance studio shooting in Monterey Park

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 23, 2023

Memorials were scattered around the area outside Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif. on Monday. The venue said on Facebook that it would be closed until further notice, but it thanked its supporters “for your prayers and thoughts during this difficult time.”

Philip Cheung for The Washington Post

Investigators are delving into the history of the shooter who killed 11 people inside the dance hall in a Los Angeles suburb, as details about the victims begin to emerge.

Philip Cheung for The Washington Post

Jan. 23

People visit a makeshift memorial near the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif. where a gunman killed 11 people and injured at least 10 others.

Philip Cheung for The Washington Post

Philip Cheung for The Washington Post

Jan. 23

The memorial is placed near the dance studio.

Philip Cheung for The Washington Post

Philip Cheung for The Washington Post

Jan. 23

Inez Arakaki and her son, Zachary, offer prayers after bringing flowers to the memorial site near the studio.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Jan. 22

People pray at Monterey City Hall for those killed and injured in the shooting.

Philip Cheung for The Washington Post

Philip Cheung for The Washington Post

Hannah Koester, 26, center, is hugged by her friend, Lor-Shing Hsu, 29, during a prayer at Monterey City Hall.

Philip Cheung for The Washington Post

Philip Cheung for The Washington Post

Jan. 22

A man holds flowers and a bible as members of the community hold a prayer vigil near the scene of the shooting.

Allison Dinner/Reuters

Allison Dinner/Reuters

Jan. 22

Community members attend a prayer vigil at Monterey Park City Hall.

Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Jan. 22

A man says a prayer during a vigil near in Monterey Park.

Allison Dinner/Reuters

Allison Dinner/Reuters

Jan. 22

A church member prays during the vigil.

Allison Dinner/Reuters

Allison Dinner/Reuters

Jan. 22

A woman wipes away tears during the vigil.

Allison Dinner/Reuters

Allison Dinner/Reuters

Jan. 22

A couple holds hands and flowers at the vigil.

Allison Dinner/Reuters

Allison Dinner/Reuters

Jan. 22

People pray at Monterey City Hall.

Philip Cheung for The Washington Post

Philip Cheung for The Washington Post

Jan. 22

People embrace during a prayer vigil at Monterey Park City Hall.

Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Jan. 22

Hunter Zhao, 41, holds flowers to honor the victims killed in the shooting in Monterey Park.

Jae C. Hong/AP

Jae C. Hong/AP

Jan. 22

People pray near the dance studio in Monterey Park.

Philip Cheung for The Washington Post

Philip Cheung for The Washington Post

Jan. 22

People embrace as members of the community hold a prayer vigil near the scene of a shooting that took place during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration.

Allison Dinner/Reuters

Allison Dinner/Reuters

More from the Post

Remembering the victims of the Star Ballroom Dance Studio shooting in Monterey Park

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook