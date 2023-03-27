Photography

In photos: The scene following a deadly shooting at a Nashville school

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 27, 2023

At least three children and three adults are dead after a shooting at a private Nashville grade school, authorities. The shooter, a female, is also dead, authorities said.

Wkrn/Newsnation/via REUTERS

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said on Twitter that the “active shooter event” at the Covenant School ended with the shooter dead after being “engaged” by police.

March 27

Law enforcement officers assemble near the scene of the shooting at the Covenant School, a private Christian school, in Nashville, Tenn.

WKRN/NewsNation via Reuters

March 27

Police officers arrive at the school after reports of a shooting.

Metropolitan Nashville PD/Reuters

March 27

Children run past an ambulance.

WKRN/NewsNation via Reuters

March 27

A law enforcement officer runs near the school after the shooting.

WKRN/NewsNation via Reuters

March 27

Metro Nashville Police Department officers at the school's entrance.

John Amis/AP

March 27

Police vehicles are seen along a driveway between the front entrance and the school.

John Amis/AP

March 27

Metro Nashville Police officers gather near the school.

Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/AP

March 27

A police officer walks by an entrance to the Covenant School.

John Amis/AP

March 27

An ambulance leaves the of the school shooting.

John Amis/AP

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook