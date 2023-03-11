Native Americans gather at powwow to celebrate culture

Photography
Dozens of Native Americans representing tribes from across the country came together March 11 to celebrate their culture in a powwow at the University of Maryland in College Park.
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
More than 700 attendees came to the event, which was the first powwow that’s been held at the university since the coronavirus pandemic. It was the biggest turnout ever for the powwow at the U-Md., which has held the event since the 1990s but had stopped.
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
Powwows are considered a celebration of Native American people and their culture. Dozens are held every weekend by tribes across the country.
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
Two drum groups — the Uptown Singerz, which includes Natives from various tribes, and the Zotigh Singers, who are from the Kiowa tribe — sang at the U-Md. event. Drums are considered the heartbeat of Native culture and represent the Earth’s heart. Dancers do a range of types of styles from traditional, fancy, jingle and grass and follow the beat and rhythm of the drum.
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
Juanita Mendoza, who lives in Rockville and is from the Pascua Yaqui tribe in Arizona, said seeing the powwow tradition rekindled at U-Md. makes her proud.
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
She and her brother were among some Native American students who helped organize them at the university in the 1990s. “To see the students keeping it alive and the university supporting Native American students is a good thing to see,” she said. “It brings back memories.”
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
Most modern day powwows started in the early 19th century. Historically, tribes didn’t have powwows because they were too far apart from each other and in many cases they were enemies so “you wouldn’t be caught dancing in another person’s powwow,” said Dennis Zotigh, who is Kiowa/Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo/Isante Dakota, and was the master of ceremonies at the U-Md. powwow.
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
“I love dancing because it brings me closer to my heritage and makes my heart happy,” Cheyenne Wright said before dancing. “You can’t be sad when you hear the drums.”
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
At U-Md., organizers said they felt it was especially important for Native Americans to feel a part of a community because there are so few Native students among the roughly 40,000 students, according to organizers. Less than one percent of the undergraduate students at UMD’s College Park campus are American Indian or Alaska Native as of fall 2022.
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
Native Americans couldn’t hold as many powwows in person during the coronavirus pandemic and they’re just starting to make a comeback as in person events.
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
To many, it’s a chance to showcase what they love about being Native.
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
