Native Americans gather at powwow to celebrate culture

Most modern day powwows started in the early 19th century. Historically, tribes didn’t have powwows because they were too far apart from each other and in many cases they were enemies so “you wouldn’t be caught dancing in another person’s powwow,” said Dennis Zotigh, who is Kiowa/Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo/Isante Dakota, and was the master of ceremonies at the U-Md. powwow.