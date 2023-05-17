Photography

In photos: The scene of flooding in parts of northern Italy after days of downpours

By Washington Post Staff | May 17, 2023

Rivers swollen by downpours flooded some towns in northern Italy on Tuesday, forcing some residents to rooftops, while in Venice, authorities prepared to activate a mobile barrier in the lagoon in hopes of sparing the city from a rare May high-tide flooding.

Michele Nucci/AP

May 16

People crossa flooded street in Bologna. Unusually heavy rains have caused major flooding in Emilia-Romagna, where trains were stopped and schools were closed in many towns while people were asked to leave the ground floors of their homes and to avoid going out.

Michele Nucci/LaPresse/AP

May 16

Water begins to overwhelm a bridge after flooding of the Savio River in Cesena.

Max Cavallari/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 16

This aerial photo provided by Italian firefighters shows flooded houses in Cesena.

Vigili del Fuoco/AP

May 16

Sandbags are lined up along a flooded street in Bologna.

Michele Nucci/LaPresse/AP

May 16

This photo provided by the Italian Firefighters shows a person being rescued from a flooded house in Riccione.

Vigili del Fuoco/AP

May 16

Sandbags are lined up along a flooded street in downtown Bologna.

Michele Nucci/LaPresse/AP

May 16

Water floods homes in Cesena, as seen in an aerial photo provided by Italian firefighters.

Vigili del Fuoco/AP

May 16

A member of the Italian Red Cross helps people evacuate their apartments after the flooding of the Savio River in Cesena.

Max Cavallari/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 16

Flooding in Cesena, as seen in a photo provided by Italian firefighters.

Vigili del Fuoco/AP

May 16

The Savio River floods a neighborhood in Cesena.

Max Cavallari/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 16

Sandbags line a partially flooded street in Bologna.

Michele Nucci/LaPresse/AP

May 16

Flooded fields in Senigallia, in the northern region of Emilia-Romagna, as seen in a photo provided by Italian firefighters.

Vigili del Fuoco/AP

May 16

Water inundates roads in Cesena.

Max Cavallari/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

